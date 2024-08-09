GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 Masato, Go For The Moon, Golden Light and Light The World excel

Updated - August 09, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 07:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Masato, Go For The Moon, Golden Light and Light The World excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 9).

Inner sand:

600m: Mehra (Arvind) 40.5. Note.

Outer sand:

600m: Shamrock (Shinde) 45. In fine nick. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved on the bit. 1000m: Bold Act (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Saigon (Koshi K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved well. Masato (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41. An eye-catching display. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Pleased. Go For The Moon (Neeraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Light Fantastic (Neeraj), Vivaldi (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. My Visionary (Chetan K), Lady Godiva (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. A notable pair.

1400m: Light The World (Neeraj), Lavish Lady (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aarini (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Dramatic (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Shaped well. Klimt (rb), Desert Goddess (Neeraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Tesorino (P. Mani) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 54. In fine condition.

