Marzgovel, De Villiers and Jeweller please

March 03, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Marzgovel, De Villiers and Jeweller pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (March 3).

Outer sand:

1000m: Ultimate Striker (rb), Scarlet Ibis (rg) 1-13, 600/45. They finished level. Pense’e (Neeraj) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-15.5, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Wonder Woman (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Jeweller (G. Vivek) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Marzgovel (Darshan), Czarevitch (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.