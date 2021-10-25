Races

Marvellous, Ciplad and Ahead Of My Time excel

Marvellous, Ciplad and Ahead Of My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 25) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Enlightened (P. Shinde), Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Bold Advance (Aniket) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Orchids (Rupesh) 50.5, 600/38. Pressed.

1000m: Apsara Star (Akshay) 1-8.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Accenture (Raghuveer), Aadhya (Late Melania) (Dashrath) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Power Of Thor (Dashrath), Naxos (Agarwal) 1-9, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Sinner (Yash) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Sandman (P. Vinod) 1-7, 600/39. Good work. Ciplad (Raghuveer) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Pleased.

1200m: Fleur De Lys (Mansoor) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: 2/y/o Ahead Of My Time (Pradeep), Cold Pursuit (P. Vinod) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Amped (Parmar), Jetfire (rb) 1-11, 800/52.5, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Noble Lord (A. Prakash), True North (Raghuveer) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44. Pair easy. 2/y/o Dear Lady (Mudassar), Rue St Honore’ (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Former finished four lengths aehad. Princess Shania (rb), 2/y/o Hawk Of The Wind (Akshay) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/43. They jumped out well and former ended two lengths in front. Thundering Spirit (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Marvellous (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Ignore the last run.


