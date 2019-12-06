Martini shines

Races

Martini shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 39. Moved freely. Odessa (Peter), 2/y/o Flameoftheforest (Kamble) 41. Pair level.

800m: Divija (Nicky Mackay), Outstanding (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Cellini (Ayyar), Gabirel (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Susie Q (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Princess Scarlet (Kamble) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Hollywood Park (Kamble), Brothersofthewind (P. Naidu) 55, 600/40. They ended level.

1000m: 2/y/o La Teste (Kadam), Splashing (Akshay) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Twinspire (Sandesh), Glacier Express (Hamir) 1-11, 600/43. Pair easy. Memorable Memories (Hamir), Romanesque (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/42. Former superior. Mishka’s Pride (Hamir) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. Moved well. Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Both were easy. Righteous (Roche), Del Mar (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/41. Pair ended level. Costa Brava (Parmar), Eagleinthesky (Roche) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy.

1400m: Martini (Roche), Momentum (Parmar) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Note former. Rhapsody (Roche), King Solomon (Parmar) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

