Marlboro Man shines

March 03, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Marlboro Man shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (March 3) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Etoile (app), La Dolce Vita (P. Shinde) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe), Turn And Burn (rb) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Northbound (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Uzi (T.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed.

1600m: Marlboro Man (J. Chinoy) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Responded well.