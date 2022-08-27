Market King should deliver in Fair Haven Trophy

August 27, 2022 00:30 IST

The bottom-weighted Market King, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Fair Haven Trophy, the chief event of Saturday’s (Aug. 27) races here. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. RICHELIEU PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Amped (1) Parmar 59, 2. Willy Wonkaa (4) Sandesh 57.5, 3. Truth And Dare (8) Ajinkya 57, 4. Power Of Thor (3) J. Chinoy 56.5, 5. Dalasan (7) Merchant 55.5, 6. Lightning Flame (2) Bhawani 55, 7. Verdandi (6) V. Bunde 54.5 and 8. Regal Prince (5) Kaviraj 49.

1. AMPED, 2. TRUTH AND DARE, 3. POWER OF THOR

2. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 2.00: 1. Enlightened (2) Trevor 59, 2. Red Carnation (8) M. Alam 59, 3. Stars For You (1) H. Gore 56, 4. The Pianist (3) Ajinkya 55.5, 5. Victoria Peak (7) V. Bunde 54, 6. Lion King (6) Zeeshan 51.5, 7. Slam Dunk (4) Prasd 51.5 and 8. Carlos (5) P. Vinod 50.

1. ENLIGHTENED, 2. THE PIANIST, 3. CARLOS

3. JUVENTUS PLATE (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Botero (5) Trevor 61, 2. Own Voice (3) Ajinkya 58.5, 3. Karanveer (2) A. Imran Khan 58, 4. Own Legacy (1) Bhawani 56, 5. Regal Command (—) and 6. Easy Rider (4) Zervan 53.5.

1. BOTERO, 2. EASY RIDER

4. FAIR HAVEN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 3.00: 1. Augustus Caesar (4) Bhawani 59, 2. Endeavour (5) Sandesh 58, 3. Gazino (3) Zervan 57.5, 4. Mystic Bay (1) Peter 57, 5. St. Andrews (6) P. Shinde 53.5, 6. Market King (2) Parmar 49.5 and 7. Sky Fall (7) Kaviraj 49.

1. MARKET KING, 2. AUGUSTUS CAESAR

5. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Attained (10) A. Gaikwad 56, 2. Baba (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. Golden Neil (2) J. Chinoy 56, 4. Prince Igor (7) Agarwal 56, 5. Balenciaga (8) Sandesh 54.5, 6. Kimiko (1) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Meridia (6) Ajinkya 54.5, 8. Prinia (4) Nazil 54.5, 9. Sierra Dela Plata (5) Trevor 54.5 and 10. Silver Spring (3) Chouhan 54.5.

1. SIERRA DELA PLATA, 2. PRINIA, 3. MERIDIA

6. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Gusty Girl (7) P. Vinod 59.5, 2. Sovereign Master (2) P. Shinde 59, 3. Sufiyah (6) H. Gore 59, 4. Blazing Bay (3) Bhawani 58, 5. Cipher (5) T.S. Jodha 58, 6. Northern Singer (1) M. Alam 58, 7. Marlboro Man (8) Shahrukh 56, 8. Power Of Neath (4) Kaviraj 56 and 9. Silver Steps (9) Zeeshan 51.5.

1. BLAZING BAY, 2. CIPHER, 3. NORTHERN SINGER

7. GAEA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 4.30: 1. Magic In The Wind (10) P. Dhebe 59.5, 2. Cognosco (6) Kirtish 59, 3. Between Friends (9) Ayyar 58.5, 4. Twelfth Earl (8) Rupesh 58, 5. Anoushka (5) Sandesh 57.5, 6. The Flutist (1) T.S. Jodha 57, 7. Baku (3) Kaviraj 53.5, 8. Reciprocity (2) Shubham 53.5, 9. Wafy (11) V. Bunde 52, 10. Special Situation (4) Peter 50.5 and 11. Royal Castle (7) Dashrath 50.

1. MAGIC IN THE WIND, 2. BAKU, 3. ANOUSHKA

8. IRISH RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE(1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Mystical Rose (9) M.S. Deora 61, 2. Dragoness (11) Daman 60, 3. Tyrone Black (12) Trevor 58.5, 4. Moment Of Madness (6) H. Gore 56.5, 5. Full Of Grace (13) Sandesh 55.5, 6. Speculator (2) N.B. Kuldeep 55, 7. Midas Touch (10) Bhawani 54, 8. Sky Hawk (7) T.S. Jodha 54, 9. Bomber (4) Ajinkya 53.5, 10. Redifined (3) Nazil 53.5, 11. Power Of Inifinity (8) Prasad 52.5, 12. Demetrius (5) Chouhan 52, 13. Hagibis (14) Shubham 51.5 and 14. Mariella (1) Zeeshan 50.

1. DRAGONESS, 2. FULL OF GRACE, 3. MYSTICAL ROSE

Day’s Best: AMPED

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.