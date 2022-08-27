Market King puts on a record-breaking run

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s Market King (N.S. Parmar up) claimed the Fair Haven Trophy in a record time of 1m, 7.91s, the main event of Saturday’s (Aug. 27) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain, Mrs. K.N. Sunderji & Mr. Aneil V. Lala.

1. RICHELIEU PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: AMPED (Parmar) 1, Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 2, Verdandi (V. Bunde) 3 and Willy Wonkaa (Sandesh) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and 4. 2m, 5.70s. ₹11 (w), 11, 21 and 15 (p). SHP: 55, FP: 87, Q: 39, Tanala: 203 and 80. Favourite: Amped. Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

2. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: ENLIGHTENED (Trevor) 1, Stars For You (H. Gore) 2, Victoria Peak (V. Bunde) 3 and The Pianist (Ajinkya) 4. 5-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 58.73s. ₹10 (w), 13, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 33, Q: 23, Tanala: 152 and 82. Favourite: Enlightened. Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy & Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

3. JUVENTUS PLATE (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: KARANVEER (A. Imran Khan) 1, Botero (Trevor) 2, Easy Rider (Zervan) 3 and Own Voice (Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Regal Command. 2m, 30.40s. ₹58 (w), 20 and 12 (p). SHP: 37, FP; 155, Q: 35, Tanala: 282 and 245. Favourite: Botero. Owners: Mr. Kunal Gupta & Ms. Nandini B. Nanjundaswamy rep. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. FAIR HAVEN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: MARKET KING (Parmar) 1, Endeavour (Sandesh) 2, Sky Fall (Kaviraj) 3 and Gazino (Zervan) 4. 1, 4-3/4 and 1. 1m, 7.91s (record time). ₹22 (w), 14 and 15 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 60, Q: 20, Tanala: 76 and 41. Favourite: Market King. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain, Mrs. K.N. Sunderji & Mr. Aneil V. Lala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: GOLDEN NEIL (J. Chinoy) 1, Sierra Dela Plata (Trevor) 2, Kimiko (Bhawani) 3 and Silver Spring (Chouhan) 4. 8-1/4, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 26.03s. ₹84 (w), 26, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 332, Q: 181, Tanala: 917 and 449. Favourite: Sierra Dela Plata. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

6. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: SOVEREIGN MASTER (P. Shinde) 1, Northern Singer (M. Alam) 2, Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 3 and Cipher (T.S. Jodha) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and 1/2. 58.97s. ₹88 (w), 37, 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 638, Q: 316, Tanala: 1,442 and 1,082. Favourite: Gusty Girl. Owners: Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

Note: Sufiyah (H. Gore up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

7. GAEA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 1, Twelfth Earl (Rupesh) 2, Cognosco (Kirtish) 3 and Anoushka (Sandesh) 4. Nk, Nk and 3. 1m, 26.64s. ₹101 (w), 21, 65 and 18 (p). SHP: 233, FP: 4,933, Q: 2,219, Tanala: 1,082. Favourite: Anoushka. Owners: M/s. Ramesh Chandra Mehta & Prem K. Tharani. Trainer: Himmat Singh.

8. IRISH RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MYSTICAL ROSE (M.S. Deora) 1, Sky Hawk (T.S. Jodha) 2, Tyrone Black (Trevor) 3 and Midas Touch (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Demetrius and Bomber. 3/4, 1-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 26.53s. ₹56 (w), 16, 20 and 14 (p). SHP: 87, FP: 632, Q: 505, Tanala: 2,362 and 660. Favourite: Full Of Grace. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Usha Stud & Agriculture Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. B.E. Saldanha. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Note: Power Of Infinity (S.G. Prasad up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹ 4,50,745 (c/f) & 30%: 48,294 (4 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 28,818 (c/f), (ii) 27,761 (2 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: 1,42,143 (c/f).