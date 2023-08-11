Market King, Generosity and Coeur De Lion show out

August 11, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - PUNE:

Market King, Generosity and Coeur De Lion showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Believe (V. Bunde) 42. Easy. Schnell (S.J. Sunil), Pure For Sure(Shuham) 41. Pair level. Silver Steps (Zeeshan), Historic (T.S. Jodha) 42. They were easy. Nashvegas (M.S. Deora) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Winter Agenda (Kaviraj), Sedgefield/Another Star (M.S. Deora) 51,600/38. They were urged and finished level. Superimpose (N.B. Kuldeep), Toscana (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Majestic Crown (Aniket) 57, 600/42. Easy. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Galloping Ahead (Gagandeep) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Bombay (Mustakim), Ticanto (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Pair level. Yawar (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Hela (app) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Generosity (Chouhan) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Outlander (H. Gore) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Racing Romance (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Market King (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Kanya Rashi (M.S. Deora), Precious Grey (Kaviraj) 55, 600/40. Former was three lengths superior. Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Stretched. Ginsburg (Peter) 52, 600/39. Worked well. The General (Bhawani), Midas Touch (S. Sunil) 1400/600m 56. Both were easy. Kariena (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Good work. Juliana (S. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Urged. Julius (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Trinket (Prasad) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Caliph (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Willy Wonkaa (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Malet Spring (M.S. Deora), Vincent Van Gogh (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Ameerah (Neeraj), Aloysia (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Blazing Bay (Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Golden Kingdom (M.S. Deora), Euphoric (Kaviraj) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Both moved freely. Nord (K. Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Justino (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good work.

1200m: Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

1400m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Retains form.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.