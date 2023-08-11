HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Market King, Generosity and Coeur De Lion show out

August 11, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - PUNE:

Market King, Generosity and Coeur De Lion showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Believe (V. Bunde) 42. Easy. Schnell (S.J. Sunil), Pure For Sure(Shuham) 41. Pair level. Silver Steps (Zeeshan), Historic (T.S. Jodha) 42. They were easy. Nashvegas (M.S. Deora) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Winter Agenda (Kaviraj), Sedgefield/Another Star (M.S. Deora) 51,600/38. They were urged and finished level. Superimpose (N.B. Kuldeep), Toscana (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Majestic Crown (Aniket) 57, 600/42. Easy. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Galloping Ahead (Gagandeep) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Bombay (Mustakim), Ticanto (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Pair level. Yawar (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Hela (app) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Generosity (Chouhan) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Outlander (H. Gore) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Racing Romance (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Market King (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Kanya Rashi (M.S. Deora), Precious Grey (Kaviraj) 55, 600/40. Former was three lengths superior. Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Stretched. Ginsburg (Peter) 52, 600/39. Worked well. The General (Bhawani), Midas Touch (S. Sunil) 1400/600m 56. Both were easy. Kariena (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Good work. Juliana (S. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Urged. Julius (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Trinket (Prasad) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Caliph (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Willy Wonkaa (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Malet Spring (M.S. Deora), Vincent Van Gogh (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Ameerah (Neeraj), Aloysia (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Blazing Bay (Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Golden Kingdom (M.S. Deora), Euphoric (Kaviraj) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Both moved freely. Nord (K. Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Justino (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good work.

1200m: Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

1400m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Retains form.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.