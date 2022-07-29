Races

Marine Girl and Dangerous catch the eye

Marine Girl and Dangerous caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Metzinger (Nazil) 37. Responded well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

800m: Liam (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Inishmore (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Empower (A. Gaikwad) 56, 600/41. Easy. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Volare (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Lord And Master (Chouhan) 53, 600/38. Moved fluently. Mandeville (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Power Of Thor (Dashrath) 56, 600/43. Easy. Fidato (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 55, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Distinction (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Good. Mount Sinai (Towfeeq), Renaissance Art (Shubham) 53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Dangerous (Santosh), Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Aegon (T.S. Jodha), Commandment (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Stunning Visual (A. Prakash) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Mont Blanc (Agarwal) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Full Of Grace (Shelar), Starry Spirit (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved together freely. Dragon Lord (Kaviraj), Venus (Trevor) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Django (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed in the last part. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved well. Emrys (Chouhan), Cladius (Trevor) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy.

1200m: Marine Girl (M.S. Deora), Soup And Sandwich (Towfeeq) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Sandman (A. Prakash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Wordsmith (Chouhan), Sunrise (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

1400m: Souza (Trevor), Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-40, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

1600m: Botero (Trevor), Bold Legend (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Mock race noted on July 28 (race track):

1200m: Well Speaking (A. Prakash), Golden Neil (M. Alam), Sufiyah (H. Gore), She’s On Fire (P. Vinod), Verdandi (S.G. Prasad), Daulat Mai (Agarwal) and Super King (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 600/35. Won by: 2, 4, 2. Well Speaking won the race pillar to post impressively. Super King who was sluggish at the start did not raise a gallop and stopped near 800m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...