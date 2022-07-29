Marine Girl and Dangerous catch the eye

July 29, 2022 16:05 IST

Marine Girl and Dangerous caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Metzinger (Nazil) 37. Responded well.

800m: Liam (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Inishmore (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Empower (A. Gaikwad) 56, 600/41. Easy. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Volare (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Lord And Master (Chouhan) 53, 600/38. Moved fluently. Mandeville (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Power Of Thor (Dashrath) 56, 600/43. Easy. Fidato (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 55, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Distinction (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Good. Mount Sinai (Towfeeq), Renaissance Art (Shubham) 53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Dangerous (Santosh), Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Aegon (T.S. Jodha), Commandment (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Stunning Visual (A. Prakash) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Mont Blanc (Agarwal) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Full Of Grace (Shelar), Starry Spirit (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved together freely. Dragon Lord (Kaviraj), Venus (Trevor) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Django (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed in the last part. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved well. Emrys (Chouhan), Cladius (Trevor) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy.

1200m: Marine Girl (M.S. Deora), Soup And Sandwich (Towfeeq) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Sandman (A. Prakash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Wordsmith (Chouhan), Sunrise (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

1400m: Souza (Trevor), Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-40, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

1600m: Botero (Trevor), Bold Legend (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Mock race noted on July 28 (race track):

1200m: Well Speaking (A. Prakash), Golden Neil (M. Alam), Sufiyah (H. Gore), She’s On Fire (P. Vinod), Verdandi (S.G. Prasad), Daulat Mai (Agarwal) and Super King (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 600/35. Won by: 2, 4, 2. Well Speaking won the race pillar to post impressively. Super King who was sluggish at the start did not raise a gallop and stopped near 800m.