Mansuetude and Emperador shine

Mansuetude, Emperador, Life Awaits, Gandharva and Reference shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 16).

Inner sand

600m: El Fenix (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved on the bit. Nagarjuna (R. Pradeep) 39. In fine condition.

1200m: Jersey Wonder (rb), Florencia (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Former showed out.

1400m: Dazzling Beauty (Irvan Singh) 1-33, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. A good display.

Outer sand

600m: James Bond (D. Patel) 45. Easy. Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 45. Moved freely. Regal Force (A. Ramu) 44.5. Easy. Mongolian King (Arshad) 44. In fine shape. Emperador (Irvan Singh) 41. Impressed. Emancipation (Guruprasad) 44.5. Moved freely. Pinyada (Vivek), Alighting (rb) 45. They moved well. Fair Game (rb) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: My Lexicon (Arshad), Dhanalakshmi (Prabhakaran) 1-15,5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Desert Gilt (Jagadeesh) 1-12, 600/44.5. Worked well. Bold Move (R. Anand), Silken Striker (Shahbuddin) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former moved better. Smile Of Courage (Rayan), Smile Of Peace (Noornabi) 1-15, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Escala (Arshad) 1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively. Masters Glory (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Bold Command (Ashok Kumar) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Mayne Dimension (Arshad) 1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Zedclass (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Life Awaits (rb) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Game Again (R. Marshall) 1-15, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Reference (Irvan Singh) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. She’s Superb (rb), El Matador (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former moved better. Blazing Faith (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Easy. Turf Star (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. My Valentine (Irvan Singh) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Celtic Mist (Prabhakaran) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Pushed in the last part. Music Divine (Noornabi), Bellarive (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Gandharva (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Pleased. Back of Beyond (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Alvarez (Samson) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Only Prince (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Nitromax (Indrajeet) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Stretched in the last part. Rare Rhythm (Rayan) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1600m: Mansuetude (Selvaraj) 1-54, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. A good display.