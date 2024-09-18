GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mansa Musa, Touch Of Grey and Tajiiri please

Published - September 18, 2024 06:22 pm IST - Pune:

Mansa Musa, Touch Of Grey and Tajiiri pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 18) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Exotic Star (Zameer), We Still Believe (Merchant) 41. Pair level. Waikiki (Dhebe) 37. Moved well.

800m: Arc De Triomphe (Trevor) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Mansa Musa (Trevor) 51, 600/38. Pleased. Good Deeds (Suraj Narredu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Away She Goes (V. Bunde) 55, 600/40. Easy. Constable (Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Silver Strike (P. Ramesh) 54, 600/39. Worked freely.

1000m: Connexion (Sandesh), Aafreen (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Desert Classic (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Treat (Suraj Narredu), Inquilab (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj Narredu), Hooves Of Thunder (Vinod Shinde)  1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former responded well and finished level. Latter joined at 600m.

1400m: Goodfellow (Nazil), Bohemian Rhapsody (rb) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/42. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely.

1600m: Santissimo (Kirtish) 1-55, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Shaped well.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Tajiiri (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Jumped out well and impressed. Equalizer (app), Transatlantic (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths better.

Published - September 18, 2024 06:22 pm IST

