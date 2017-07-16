Manifold wins Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore

Manifold (Neeraj up) won the Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (July 16). The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra and trained by P. Shroff.

The results:

1. HYDERABAD CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): DR LOGAN (Neeraj) 1, Athena (P. Trevor) 2, Animal King (Srinath) 3 and Sedulous (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 2, Shd and 1. 1m, 25.40s. ₹56 (w), 14, 11 and 16 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 45, FP: 192, Q: 52, Trinella: 410 and 277, Exacta: 1,075 and 417. Favourite: Athena. Owners: Mrs. Poojya Prashanth, Mr. Gautam Basapa, Mr. Apana Subaiya P & Mr. Irfan Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

2. MUMBAI CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: CHINA ONE (P. Trevor) 1, Southern Crown (K. Mukesh) 2, Shining Magic (Afsar Khan) 3 and Tamara (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 5, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.12s. ₹28 (w), 13, 18 and 24 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 69, FP: 199, Q: Rs. 126, Trinella: 1,344 and 657, Exacta: 9,669 and 3,825. Favourite: Miniver Rose. Owner: Mr. Saad A Khan. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

3. KOLKATA CUP (1,800m) rated 60 & above: FABULOUS (S. John) 1, Magistero (Akshay Kumar) 2, Watchmyscript (P. Trevor) 3 and Escala (A. Imran Khan) 4. Lnk, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 51.13s. ₹26 (w), 13, 23 and 14 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 53, FP: 250, Q: 204, Trinella: 547 and 223, Exacta: 2,118 and 970. Favourite: Fabulous. Owners: Vinayaka Breeders Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. D. Pritham Basappa, Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd rep by. Mr. Dilip Thomas & Mr. Ravi Puravankara. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. DELHI CUP (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: PRIZE FINDER (Rayan Ahmed) 1, Freestyle (A. Imran Khan) 2, Wind Striker (P.P. Dhebe) 3 and Find (S. John) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 39.15s. ₹44 (w), 17, 50 and 24 (p), SHP: 153, THP: 85, FP: 1,359, Q: 494, Trinella: 6,118 and 2,185, Exacta: 48,715 and 41,756. Favourite: Lamrei. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. CHENNAI CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): PREVALENT FORCE (Srinath) 1, Mygrator (Yash Narredu) 2, Turf Magic (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Millenium Glory (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Not run: Hot N Fire and Majuro. 1-3/4, 7-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.24s. ₹21 (w), 11, 12 and 62 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 143, FP: 73, Q: 26, Trinella: 1,134 and 885, Exacta: 18,069 and 11,616. Favourite: Prevalent Force. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius.

6. KINGFISHER ULTRA DERBY BANGALORE (2,000m), 3-y-o, (Terms): MANIFOLD (Multidimensional-Dhaawiah) Neeraj 1,

CASTLEBRIDGE (Burden Of Proof–Castle Queen) P. Trevor 2,

OLYMPIA FIELDS (Western Aristocrat–Abs Fabs) S. John 3

KANGRA (Western Aristocrat-Georgina) P.S. Chouhan 4.

Not run: Sana. 1/2, 2-1/4 and 2-1/4. 2m, 03.21s. ₹43 (w), 16,15 and 17 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 57, FP: 108, Q: 49, Trinella: 425 and 235, Exacta: 9,589 and 6,164. Favourite: Castlebridge. Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. MYSORE CUP (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: DON DELA VEGA (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Sudha (R. Pradeep) 2, Brooklyn Supreme (Dhanu Singh) 3 and Astrild (Srinath) 4. Not run: Pinyada, Antiquarian and Oslo Court. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 27.31s. ₹21 (w), 11, 49 and 29 (p), SHP: 159, THP: 66, FP: 991, Q: 376, Trinella: 3,587 and 2,733, Exacta: 9,762 and 4,184. Favourite: Don Dela Vega. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. MUMBAI CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: VALLEE SCEPTRE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Day Flower (R. Ajinkya) 2, Rare And Bold (A. Ramu) 3 and Times Time (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Romantic Helen. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.14s. ₹28 (w), 14, 24 and 22 (p), SHP: 95, THP: 57, FP: 496, Q: 186, Trinella: 2,133 and 841, Exacta: 11,478 and 4,541. Favourite: Vallee Sceptre. Owners: Mr. V. Narendar Reddy, Mr. Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan & Mr. Mohammed Abdul Azeem. Trainer: S.F. Hussain.

Jackpot: ₹2,365 (744 tkts); Runner-up: 339 (2,227 tkts); Treble (i): 243 (172 tkts); (ii): 260 (242 tkts).