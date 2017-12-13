Manifold, Lady In Lace, Themis and Albareto excel

Manifold, Lady In Lace, Themis and Albareto excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 13) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Xoxo (Mosin) 37. Moved well. Dolphin (P. Naidu) 39.5. Easy. Impossible Dream (Pradeep), Star Ace (S.J. Sunil) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Cupido (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Art Manoeuvre (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Gold Medalist (S. Sunil), Bewitched (Jethu) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Albareto (T.S. Jodha) 49.5, 600/35.5. Moved impressively. Remember Me (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o Firebird (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Gran Paradiso (rb) 52, 600/40. Urged. Ridgewood Star (S.J. Sunil), Glorious Thunder (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Sirracha (G. Amit), Star Anise (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Airlift (Pradeep), Royal Ace (P. Naidu) 50, 600/37.5. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Themis (Sandesh), Mekong Delta (V. Walkar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Yellowstone (Parmar), Pompeii (Zervan) and Bishop Of Derry (Neeraj) 1-9.5, 600/42. Yellowstone covered four lengths and finished level. Magical Blossom (D.A. Naik) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Goshawk (Sandesh), Governor General (V. Walkar) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead. Pugnacious (Jethu), Exodus (S. Sunil) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Invictus Maneo (Daman), Caesars Star (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Uncle Scrooge (Sandesh) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved well. Captain Courage (Jethu) 1-9, 600/42. Easy. Costa Brava (Zervan), Yana Rascala (Akshay) 1-9, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Rishab’s Pet (Pradeep), Abbey (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Note former.

1200m: Lady In Lace (Suraj), Silver Beauty (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished six lengths ahead. Manifold (Neeraj), Nelsons Blood (Kharadi) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former shaped well and they finished level.

1400m: Smasher (Parmar), Fortitude (Zervan) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/44. Pair level.

Outer sand:

800m: Rochester (A. Imran Khan), Multiglory (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Elixir (app), Manzanita (S.J.Sunil) 53.5, 600/38.5. Former superior. Bottega Louie (V. Jodha), Marvel (Ajinkya) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. Timeless (V. Jodha), Harvey (Ajinkya) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Cyclone (S.J. Sunil), Simona (app) 52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Beshitkash (Parbat) 50, 600/38. Impressed.

1000m: Ice Dancer (Yash), Golden Tower (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Diffident/Bayberry (J. Chinoy), Win Legend/Native Princess (rb) 1-7.5, 600/41. Former was superior. Sweep Aside (V. Walkar), Samurai (rb) and Golden Eclipse (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. First named was the pick. 2/y/o Fundamental Right (Neeraj), Aberlour (rb) and Dáccord (Khalander) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. First named moved well and finished three lengths in front. Medellin (Parmar), 2/y/o Fanfare (V. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. They moved neck and neck freely.