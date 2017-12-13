Races

Manifold, Lady In Lace, Themis and Albareto excel

Manifold, Lady In Lace, Themis and Albareto excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 13) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Xoxo (Mosin) 37. Moved well. Dolphin (P. Naidu) 39.5. Easy. Impossible Dream (Pradeep), Star Ace (S.J. Sunil) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Cupido (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Art Manoeuvre (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Gold Medalist (S. Sunil), Bewitched (Jethu) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Albareto (T.S. Jodha) 49.5, 600/35.5. Moved impressively. Remember Me (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o Firebird (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Gran Paradiso (rb) 52, 600/40. Urged. Ridgewood Star (S.J. Sunil), Glorious Thunder (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Sirracha (G. Amit), Star Anise (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Airlift (Pradeep), Royal Ace (P. Naidu) 50, 600/37.5. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Themis (Sandesh), Mekong Delta (V. Walkar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Yellowstone (Parmar), Pompeii (Zervan) and Bishop Of Derry (Neeraj) 1-9.5, 600/42. Yellowstone covered four lengths and finished level. Magical Blossom (D.A. Naik) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Goshawk (Sandesh), Governor General (V. Walkar) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead. Pugnacious (Jethu), Exodus (S. Sunil) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Invictus Maneo (Daman), Caesars Star (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Uncle Scrooge (Sandesh) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved well. Captain Courage (Jethu) 1-9, 600/42. Easy. Costa Brava (Zervan), Yana Rascala (Akshay) 1-9, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Rishab’s Pet (Pradeep), Abbey (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Note former.

1200m: Lady In Lace (Suraj), Silver Beauty (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished six lengths ahead. Manifold (Neeraj), Nelsons Blood (Kharadi) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former shaped well and they finished level.

1400m: Smasher (Parmar), Fortitude (Zervan) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/44. Pair level.

Outer sand:

800m: Rochester (A. Imran Khan), Multiglory (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Elixir (app), Manzanita (S.J.Sunil) 53.5, 600/38.5. Former superior. Bottega Louie (V. Jodha), Marvel (Ajinkya) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. Timeless (V. Jodha), Harvey (Ajinkya) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Cyclone (S.J. Sunil), Simona (app) 52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Beshitkash (Parbat) 50, 600/38. Impressed.

1000m: Ice Dancer (Yash), Golden Tower (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Diffident/Bayberry (J. Chinoy), Win Legend/Native Princess (rb) 1-7.5, 600/41. Former was superior. Sweep Aside (V. Walkar), Samurai (rb) and Golden Eclipse (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. First named was the pick. 2/y/o Fundamental Right (Neeraj), Aberlour (rb) and Dáccord (Khalander) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. First named moved well and finished three lengths in front. Medellin (Parmar), 2/y/o Fanfare (V. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. They moved neck and neck freely.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 11:02:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/manifold-lady-in-lace-themis-and-albareto-excel/article21572754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY