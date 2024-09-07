ADVERTISEMENT

Mandarino, Rodney and Vyasa please

Published - September 07, 2024 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mandarino, Rodney and Vyasa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 7).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Pissarro (Darshan) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

600m: Tignanello (Salman K), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 46. They moved on the bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Turkoman (Mudassar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Mandarino (rb), Rodney (Salman K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved fluently. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1600m: Elpenor (Indrajeet) 2-0, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. In fine trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand — Sept 6:

600m: Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved impressively. Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Desert Kingdom (P. Vikram) 46. Easy. Royal Whisper (rb), Posthaste (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1400m: Adjustment (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

Inner sand — Sept 5:

600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Knotty One (Chetan K) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

1200m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Klimt (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Enjoyable (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well.

1600m: West Brook (Shreyas) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US