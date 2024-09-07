Mandarino, Rodney and Vyasa please

Mandarino, Rodney and Vyasa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Pissarro (Darshan) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Tignanello (Salman K), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 46. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Turkoman (Mudassar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Mandarino (rb), Rodney (Salman K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved fluently. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1600m: Elpenor (Indrajeet) 2-0, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. In fine trim.

Inner sand — Sept 6:

600m: Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved impressively. Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Kingdom (P. Vikram) 46. Easy. Royal Whisper (rb), Posthaste (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1400m: Adjustment (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

Inner sand — Sept 5:

600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Knotty One (Chetan K) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

1200m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Klimt (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Enjoyable (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well.

1600m: West Brook (Shreyas) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively.