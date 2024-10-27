Mandarino claims the Cubic Mysore Derby 2024

Irfan Ghatala trained Mandarino (L.A. Rozario up) won the Cubic Mysore Derby 2024, the stellar attraction of the concluding day’s races held here on Sunday (Oct 27). The winner is owned by Mr. Francis Arun Kumar, Mr. J. Ramesh and Mr. M.V. Balaji.

Rozario, who confidently kept the gutsy gelding in handy third for a while, settled down to fourth place till the bend before manoeuvring the home stretch. Mandarino responded tremendously to the reminders and galloped with giant strides to pip the leader Bourbonaire at the post.

Leading owner: Mr. Francis Arun Kumar

Champion trainer: Rakesh (8 wins).

Champion jockey: Antony (13 wins)

Champion jockey claiming allowance: Abhishek Mhatre (4 wins)

Horse of the season: Mandarino

The results

1. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY(Div. II), (1,100m): THE GREY GERANIUM (R. Pradeep) 1, Baltimore (L.A. Rozario) 2, Rising Sun (Angad) 3 and D Golden Cup (A. Merchant) 4. 1/2, 2 and 3-3/4. 1m 04.96s. Rs. 17 (w), 12, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 40, FP: 31, Q: 23, Trinella: 239, Exacta: 1,034. Favourite: The Grey Geranium.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

2. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY (1,200m): SOUTHERN FORCE (Akshay K) 1, Heroism (Faiz) 2, Blue Origin (S. Brahmmesh) 3 and Golden Time (G. Vivek) 4. 2-1/2, Hd and 1. 1m 10.70s. Rs. 20 (w), 12, 12 and 73 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 144, FP: 108, Q: 52, Trinella: 1,798, Exacta: 6,792. Favourite: Southern Force.

Owners: Dr. Arun Raghavan, Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj & Mr. Pavan Rangaraj. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

3. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m): FREE TO PLAY (A. Prakash) 1, Dynamic Force (Trevor) 2, Natural One (G. Vivek) 3 and LG’s Star (Vinod Shinde) 4. Not run: Dabeet and Marzgovel. 2-1/2, 3-1/2 and Snk. 1m 23.93s. Rs. 84 (w), 22, 12 and 19 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 43, FP: 287, Q: 105, Trinella: 1,222, Exacta: 4,388. Favourite: Dynamic Force.

Owner: Mr. M. Srinivasa. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m): CZAR (Antony) 1, Vijaya Falcon (Koshi K) 2, Brave Trooper (Faiz) 3 and Polished Girl (Suraj) 4. Nk, 1 and 3-3/4. 1m 09.98s. Rs. 16 (w), 10, 34 and 13 (p), SHP: 120, THP: 27, FP: 296, Q: 187, Trinella: 1,210, Exacta: 2,212. Favourite: Czar.

Owners: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP & M/s Blazing Saddles(PF). Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. MYSORE RACE CLUB ANNIVERSARY CUP 2024, (1,400m): SHAMROCK (Suraj) 1, O Hansini (Antony) 2, Shubankar (Vinod Shinde) 3 and The Protector (A. Merchant) 4. 1-1/2, Lnk and 4-1/2. 1m 22.54s. Rs. 13 (w), 10 and 16 (p), SHP: 22, THP: 24, FP: 28, Q: 22, Trinella: 32, Exacta: 121. Favourite: Shamrock.

Owners: Mr. M. Ravi, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. CUBIC MYSORE DERBY 2024, (2,000m): MANDARINO (Moonlight Magic - Mandara) L.A. Rozario 1, Bourbonaire (Top Class - Confiance) Suraj 2, The Leader (Ampere - Je Suis) Trevor 3 and John Wick (Win Legend - Maun Vrat) S.J. Moulin 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 4-1/2. 2m 03.75s. Rs. 200 (w), 41 and 15 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 27, FP: 1,644, Q: 315, Trinella: 2,140, Exacta: 2,754. Favourite: John Wick. Owners: Mr. Francis Arun Kumar, Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. M.V. Balaji. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,600m): MYSTIKOS (G. Vivek) 1, Tigerking (A. Merchant) 2, Force Of Nature (R. Pradeep) 3 and Aircraft (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Hidden Pleasure. 2-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 36.55s. Rs. 25 (w), 13, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 67, FP: 69, Q: 47, Trinella: 314, Exacta: 1,094. Favourite: Mystikos.

Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

8. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,100m): SILVER DAYS AGAIN (Koshi K) 1, Chisox (Faiz) 2, Extraordinary (Afsar Khan) 3 and Country’s Light (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 2-1/2, 5-1/4 and Nk. 1m 05.08s. Rs. 32 (w), 15, 13 and 31 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 66, FP: 90, Q: 48, Trinella: 676, Exacta: 2,776. Favourite: Silver Days Again.

Owner: Mrs. Sheela Natraj. Trainer: M. Bobby.

Jackpot: Rs. 23,020 (one tkt); Runner-up: 290 (34 tkts); Mini Jackpot: 10,514 (carried over); Treble (i): 2,222 (one tkt); (ii): 1,105 (carried over); (iii): 1,402 (one tkt).