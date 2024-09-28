Mandarino, Aldgate, Vyasa, Ancient History, Eastern Gold and Ravishing Form shine

Mandarino, Aldgate, Vyasa, Ancient History, Eastern Gold and Ravishing Form shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 28).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Akasi (Chetan K) 1-8, 600/39. Shaped well. Super Sapphire (Shinde) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 600m: Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 46. Easy. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 42.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Southern Force (Salman K) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1200m: Eastern Gold (P. Mani) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Pleased. All Attraction (rg), Step To Destiny (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Domina (Ramesh K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Glow In The Dark (A. Ramu) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Aldgate (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. Chisox (Afsar), Solo Prince (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. They finished together.

1400m: Torobravo (Salman K) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 60045.5. Moved freely. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.