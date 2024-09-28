GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mandarino, Aldgate, Vyasa, Ancient History, Eastern Gold and Ravishing Form shine

Published - September 28, 2024 07:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Mandarino, Aldgate, Vyasa, Ancient History, Eastern Gold and Ravishing Form shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 28).

Inner sand: 600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Akasi (Chetan K) 1-8, 600/39. Shaped well. Super Sapphire (Shinde) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 600m: Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 46. Easy. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 42.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Southern Force (Salman K) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1200m: Eastern Gold (P. Mani) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Pleased. All Attraction (rg), Step To Destiny (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Domina (Ramesh K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Glow In The Dark (A. Ramu) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Aldgate (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. Chisox (Afsar), Solo Prince (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. They finished together.

1400m: Torobravo (Salman K) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 60045.5. Moved freely. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:01 pm IST

