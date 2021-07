M.A.M.R. Muthiah elected Madras Race Club chairman

M.A.M.R. Muthiah.

25 July 2021 19:24 IST

M.A.M.R. Muthiah was unanimously elected chairman and senior steward of the Madras Race Club (MRC) for 2021, at the annual general meeting held at the club here on Sunday.

The office-bearers: Committee of Management: M.A.M.R. Muthiah (chairman and senior steward), Arun Alagappan, Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, T. Dhevanathan Yadav, K. Kaliyaperumal, SP. Lakshmanan, Paul Antony, RM. Ramasswamy, Ramesh Rangarajan. M. Ravi, Ranjit Jesudasan, M. Senthilnathan, Apurva Varma, IAS, B. Jothi Nirmalasamy, IAS, Kumar Jayant, IAS, and S.K. Prabhakar, IAS.

Stewards: M.A.M.R. Muthiah (senior steward), Arun Alagappan, Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs, T. Devanathan Yadav, M. Ravi, Ramesh Rangarajan, Aprurva Varma, IAS, B. Jothi Nirmalasamy, IAS, Kumar Jayant, IAS and S.K. Prabhakar, IAS.

Board of Appeal: Paul Antony (chairman), SP. Lakshmanan, RM. Ramaswamy, Ranjit Jesudasan and K.R. Muthukkaruppan.