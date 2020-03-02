MAM Ramaswamy trust chosen champion owner

MYSURU

02 March 2020 03:41 IST

If one thought that the excitement, euphoria and enthusiasm would have waned at the Mysore Race Club after an incredible afternoon on Saturday, one would have been wrong and by a long way at that.

The thunder of hooves made way for sound of music and celebrations as the Mysore Race Club put on a glittering affair on Saturday night as it showcased the Turf Authorities Of India awards to honour excellence and achievement on the Indian turf between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019.

The awardees:

Advertising

Advertising

CHAMPION OWNER: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. A.C. Muthiah accepted the award on behalf of the trust.

The famous gold with the brown belt silks, which dominated racing throughout the country, remains at the forefront and is still a force to reckon with.

CHAMPION TRAINER: Vijay Singh (Kolkata). This is the first time he has won the award and it would give his already illustrious career a tremendous boost.

CHAMPION JOCKEY: Suraj Narredu. The Bengaluru-based Ace, who recently completed 2000 winners, has a huge fan following and the award is well-deserved.

CHAMPION STUD FARM: Poonawalla Group Of Farms. Cyrus S. Poonawalla and Zavaray Poonawalla dedicated the award to the Poonawalla team which had worked tirelessly to ensure that the farm retained their No. 1 status.

CHAMPION HORSE OF THE YEAR (based on a point system): Adjudicate. Trained by James Mckeown at the Sohna Stud, the mare made headlines by winning the Invitation Cup last year and repeated the feat on Sunday here.

She is owned by the Khaitan family from Kolkata and the Nandas from Mumbai.