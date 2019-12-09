Malwa, Akita Pro, Debonair and Royal Resolution shine

Malwa, Akita Pro, Debonair and Royal Resolution shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 9)

Inner sand:

1000m: Cuban Pete (Indrajeet) 1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Country's Spirit (Arshad) 44.5. Easy. Nanhipari (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Halfnium (rb) 45. Moved well. Dallas (Arvind) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Fierce Fighter (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Debonair (Arshad) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Royal Resolution (N. Rajesh), Legendary Princess (rb) 1-16, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: Malwa (R. Marshall) 1-36, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A pleasing display.

Inner sand — Dec 8:

1000m: Charmaine (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Starry Wind (R. Pradeep) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In fine trim. Ozark (Indrajeet) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Cosmic Ray (Indrajeet) 1-33, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/38. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Polar Express (I. Chisty) 46. Easy.

1000m: a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Memory Bay) (R. Marshall), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Cirquit) (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Magic Stream (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/45. Shaped well.

1600m: Psychic Force (R. Pradeep) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. On The Trot (S. John) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Streaming Gold (S. John), Impavid (Antony) 1-57, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead.