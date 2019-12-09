Races

Malwa, Akita Pro, Debonair and Royal Resolution shine

more-in

Malwa, Akita Pro, Debonair and Royal Resolution shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 9)

Inner sand:

1000m: Cuban Pete (Indrajeet) 1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Country's Spirit (Arshad) 44.5. Easy. Nanhipari (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Halfnium (rb) 45. Moved well. Dallas (Arvind) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Fierce Fighter (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Debonair (Arshad) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Royal Resolution (N. Rajesh), Legendary Princess (rb) 1-16, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: Malwa (R. Marshall) 1-36, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A pleasing display.

Inner sand — Dec 8:

1000m: Charmaine (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Starry Wind (R. Pradeep) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In fine trim. Ozark (Indrajeet) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Cosmic Ray (Indrajeet) 1-33, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/38. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Polar Express (I. Chisty) 46. Easy.

1000m: a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Memory Bay) (R. Marshall), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Cirquit) (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Magic Stream (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/45. Shaped well.

1600m: Psychic Force (R. Pradeep) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. On The Trot (S. John) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Streaming Gold (S. John), Impavid (Antony) 1-57, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 6:53:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/malwa-akita-pro-debonair-and-royal-resolution-shine/article30255777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY