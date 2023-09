Malaala pulls off a stunning win in Rani Rudrama Devi Cup

September 19, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Hyderabad:

The 15-to-1 longshot Malaala (Ajay Kumar astride) won the Rani Rudrama Devi Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Sept. 18) races. The winner is owned by Mr. N. Adil Mirza, Ms. Nimrah Mirza Shakeebai & Mr. Mohd Sohrab Mirza. Laxman Singh trains the winner.

1. RED SURPRISE PLATE (Div. I): BLAZING GUN (Akshay Kumar) 1, Magnum (Afroz Khan) 2, Final Judgement (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Bold Beauty (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 6-3/4 and Head. 1m, 13.53s. ₹16 (w), 10, 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 46, SHW: 11 and 38, FP: 52, Q: 50, Tanala: 211. Favourite: Blazing Gun. Owners: Col. M.P. Singh & Mr. K. Ram Gopal Rao. Trainer: Magan Singh.

2. RED SURPRISE PLATE (Div. II): FLY ME (Akshay Kumar) 1, Subha (Afroz Khan) 2, Magical Power (Surya Prakash) 3 and Crown Witness (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 8-1/4, 6-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 14.12s. ₹24 (w), 10, 14 and 26 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 45, SHW: 10 and 16, FP: 92, Q: 42, Tanala: 635. Favourite: Morning Mist. Owner: M/s. S.S.F. Hassan, Mirza Ayub Baig & N. Shyam Sunder. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

Note: First favourite Morning Mist (Suraj Narredu up) took a flyer jump and dislodged the rider who escaped unhurt, while Skybolt (S.K. Paswan) planted in the starting stalls.

3. SILVER JET PLATE: HIGH REWARD (R.S. Jodha) 1, See My Spark (Md. Ekram Alam) 2, Pinatubo (Abhay Singh) 3 and Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: Proud Mary. 1/2, Neck and 1/2. 1m, 6.92s. 30 (w), 13, 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 81, SHW: 10 and 18, FP: 133, Q: 61, Tanala: 1,507. Favourite: Garnet. Owner: Mr. Murugappan Alagappa. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. MEDAK PLATE: SAINT EMILION (Shivansh) 1, Pancho (Akshay Kumar) 2, Classical Music (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Burgundy Black (B. Nikhil) 4. Neck, 1 and 1. 1m, 14.37s. ₹143 (w), 30, 11 and 18 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 45, SHW: 100 and 10, FP: 339, Q: 221, Tanala: 1,265. Favourite: Pancho. Owner: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. PLAY.HYDRACES.COM CUP: CLARE (A. Imran Khan) 1, Golden Gazelle (Akshay Kumar) 2, Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 3 and Fresh Hope (B. Nikhil) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 5. 1m, 26.14s. ₹31 (w), 14, 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 46, SHW: 10 and20, FP: 63, Q: 26, Tanala: 281. Favourite: Golden Gazelle. Owners: M/s. Prakash Babu, Ashok Ranpise & Rajesh Sanghani. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

6. RANI RUDRAMA DEVI CUP: MALAALA (Ajay Kumar) 1, Lucky Zone (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Worcester (S. Saqlain) 3 and True Icon (A. Imran Khan) 4. 6-1/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 25.02s. ₹92 (w), 20, 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 59, SHW: 41 and 18, FP: 1,010, Q: 337, Tanala: 2,436. Favourite: Strauss. Owners: Mr. N. Adil Mirza, Ms. Nimrah Mirza Shakeebai & Mr. Mohd. Sohrab Mirza. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. NIZAM SAGAR PLATE: AMALFITANA (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 1, Sundance Kid (S. Saqlain) 2, Grand Duke (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Muaser (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 4-1/4, 2-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 39.47s. ₹55 (w), 22,10 and 22 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 53, SHW: 29 and 23, FP: 277, Q: 92, Tanala: 1,014. Favourite: Master Touch. Owners: M/s. Gaurav Sethi, Abhimanyu J. Thackersey & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1, 84, 304 (3 tkts.), 30%: 13,939 (17 tkts.). Mini Jackpot : (i) 19, 880 (3 tkts.), (ii) 1, 28, 247 (1 tkt). Treble : (i) 12, 391 (3 tkts.), (ii) 3,139 (29 tkts.).

