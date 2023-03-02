Malaala for upper division of Poet’s Dream Plate 

March 02, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Malaala, who won well in her last start, may repeat her performance in the Poet’s Dream Plate (Div. I), the chief event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Thursday (Mar. 2).

1. ONTARIO PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 12.50 p.m.: 1. Top Diamond (2) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Ok Boss (1) Deepak Singh 59, 3. Temptations (5) Ajay Kumar 59, 4. Golden Forza (8) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 5. Explosive (7) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 6. Power Ranger (4) R.S. Jodha 55, 7. Keep Faith (3) Afroz Khan 54, 8. Burgundy Black (—), 9. Pedro Planet (—) and 10. Protocol (6) G. Naresh 51.5.

1. POWER RANGER, 2. TOP DIAMOND, 3. GOLDEN FORZA

2. WAR CRY PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.20: 1. Decoy (1) A.A. Vikrant 56, 2. Ice Blue (5) R.S. Jodha 56, 3. Smart Striker (3) B. Nikhil 56, 4. Stunning Art (—), 5. Alcahol Free (—), 6. Moon Walk (6) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Oskars Glory (2) Abhay Singh 54.5, 8. Pocket Rocket (7) Mohit Singh 54.5, 9. Santa Barbara (4) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 10. Toffee (8) P. Sai Kumar 54.5.

1. POCKET ROCKET, 2. SANTA BARBARA, 3. TOFFEE

3. CONQUERING HERO PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.50: 1. Salisbury (7) Sonu Kumar 60, 2. Aerial Combat (3) Gaurav Singh 59, 3. Amalfitana (4) Ajay Kumar 56.5, 4. Mireya (—), 5. Royal Pal (6) Md. Ekram Alam 55, 6. Hot Seat (2) Md. Ismail 53.5, 7. Wot’s Up Jay (1) Santosh Raj 53.5, 8. Reining Queen (5) Mohit Singh 52, 9. Spectacular Cruise (8) G. Naresh 52 and 10. Sorry Darling (9) P. Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. ROYAL PAL, 2. SALISBURY, 3. AMALFITANA

4. RAFAH PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.20: 1. Yaletown (5) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. The Hambone (6) Sonu Kumar 57, 3. Ayur Tej (1) P. Sai Kumar 56, 4. Pancho (3) Abhay Singh 55.5, 5. Saint Emilion (4) Shivansh 55.5, 6. Track Blazer (—), 7. Shazia (2) D.S. Deora 54 and 8. Creative Art (7) Santosh Raj 53.

1. SAINT EMILION, 2. PANCHO, 3. YALETOWN

5. POET’S DREAM PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated to 65 (Cat. II), 2.55: 1. N R I Sport (2) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. Malaala (3) Kiran Naidu 59, 3. Miss Little Angel (—), 4. City Of Blessing (5) Santosh Raj 57.5, 5. Miss Marvellous (4) Afroz Khan 57, 6. Top In Class (10) B. Nikhil 57, 7. Star Babe (—), 8. Despang (--), 9. D Yes Boss (7) Mohit Singh 54, 10. Star Racer (6) G. Naresh 52, 11. Ice Berry (9) R.S. Jodha 51.5, 12. Doe A Deer (1) P. Sai Kumar 51 and 13. Char Ek Char (8) Abhay Singh 50.5.

1. MALAALA, 2. D YES BOSS, 3. MISS MARVELLOUS

6. RAFAH PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.30: 1. Classical Music (4) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Inderdhanush (2) Abhay Singh 58, 3. Delhi Heights (6) D.S. Deora 57.5, 4. Exclusive Luck (5) Deepak Singh 57.5, 5. Solar Princess (7) Shivansh 57, 6. Shubhrak (1) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 7. Chica Bonita (—) and 8. Silver Lining (3) Md. Ekram Alam 54.5.

1. SILVER LINING, 2. DELHI HEIGHTS, 3. CLASSICAL MUSIC

7. CONQUERING HERO PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.05: 1. Rhythm Selection (3) Md. Ismail 60, 2. Advance Guard (9) Ashad Asbar 59, 3. Blast In Class (5) Santosh Raj 56, 4. Fatuma (4) Gaurav Singh 55, 5. Quality Warrior (6) Afroz Khan 55, 6. Akash (1) G. Naresh 54, 7. Sucker Punch (7) Kiran Naidu 54, 8. First Class (11) D.S. Deora 53.5, 9. Good Tidings (8) Mohit Singh 53.5, 10. Siri (2) P. Sai Kumar 52 and 11. Sea Of Class (10) Rafique Sk. 50.5.

1. BLAST IN CLASS, 2. FATUMA, 3. AKASH

8. POET’S DREAM PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.40: 1. Francis Bacon (5) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Morior Invictus (9) Kiran Naidu 59, 3. See My Spark (1) Afroz Khan 58.5, 4. Galwan (3) Ashad Asbar 57, 5. N R I Sun (6) Abhay Singh 57, 6. Angelita (10) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 7. Sun Dancer (7) Rafique Sk. 53.5, 8. Wallop And Gallop (11) Mohit Singh 53, 9. Vintage Brut (4) Santosh Raj 52.5, 10. Classy Dame (8) R.S. Jodha 52, 11. Pinatubo (13) D.S. Deora 52, 12. Southern Act (2) Md. Ismail 52 and 13. Master Touch (12) B. Nikhil 51.

1. SUN DANCER, 2. CLASSY DAME, 3. GALWAN

9. DANGEROUS DAN PLATE (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Life Is Good (5) Md. Ismail 60.5, 2. Survivor (8) Deepak Singh 60.5, 3. Jack Daniel (2) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. My Grandeur (3) Shivansh 59.5, 5. My Way Or Highway (—), 6. Special Effort (—), 7. Janasu (7) P. Sai Kumar 58, 8. Canterbury (1) Afroz Khan 57, 9. Ilango (—), 10. Honourable Lady (6) Ajay Kumar 56.5 and 11. It’s My Life (4) Gaurav Singh 50.

1. LIFE IS GOOD, 2. SURVIVOR, 3. JACK DANIEL

Day’s Best: MALAALA

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.