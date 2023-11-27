Malaala clinches the Alaindair Plate

November 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Laxman Singh’s Malaala, ridden by Ajay Kumar, won the Alaindair Plate, the main event of Monday’s (Nov. 27) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. N. Adil Mirza, Ms. Nimrah Mirza Shakeebai & Mr. Mohd. Sohrab Mirza.

1. DIEGO RIVEIRA PLATE (Div. I): CLUB QUEEN (R.S. Jodha) 1, Golden Inzio (Kuldeep Singh Jr.) 2, Urgent (Shivansh) 3 and Riffa (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Nor run: Creative Art. 1-1/2, 8-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 14. 25s. ₹37 (w), 17, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 58, THP: 49, SHW: 52 and 10, FP: 296, Q: 138, Tanala: 2,397. Favourite: Riffa.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. sTrainer: K. Satheesh.

2. WINTER STAR PLATE: ROLE MODEL (R.S. Jodha) 1, Muaser (G. Naresh) 2, Alpine Girl (Mohit Singh) 3 and China Town (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, Neck and 2. 1m 54. 75s. ₹62 (w), 17, 45 and 56 (p). SHP: 147, THP: 76, SHW: 32 and 281, FP: 2,296, Q: 1,320, Tanala; 14, 432. Favourite: China Town.

Owners: Mr. Al Murugappan & Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

3. DIEGO RIVEIRA PLATE (Div. II) : DALI’S CHAMPION (Kuldeep Singh (Jr)) 1, Canterbury (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Tortilla Chip (Mohit Singh) 3 and My Master (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 1, 8-1/4 and 1-1/2. ₹20 (w), 12, 14 and 32 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 90, SHW: 11 and 19, FP: 69, Q: 45, Tanala: 698. Favourite: Dali’s Champion.

Owner: Mr. Mamidi Bhudev Dilip Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

4. BASHA PLATE (Div. I) : BELLAQUE (A. Imran Khan) 1, Warwick (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Coming Home (K.G. Likith Appu) 3 and Subha (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 2, 2 and 5. 1m 6. 75s. ₹26 (w), 18, 18 and 39 (p). SHP: 47, THP: 124, SHW: 18 and 34, FP: 124, Q: 81, Tanala: 2,736. Favourite: Bellaque.

Owners: Mr. Sudarshan Singh Rathore Kanwar & Mr. Rishiraj Singh Rathore. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. NOVEMBER QUEEN PLATE: DELHI HEIGHTS (B. Nikhil) 1, Fatuma (Kuldeep Singh (Jr)) 2, Creative Force (Kuldeep Singh (Sr)) 3 and D Yes Boss (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: Sucker Punch. 2, 1-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m 27. 99s. ₹75 (w), 15, 19 and 12 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 65, SHW: 23 and 36, FP: 450, Q: 249, Tanala: 1,317. Favourite: Creative Force.

Owner: Mr. Rohit Gupta rep. Rolli Stud Dairy & Agri. Farm. Trainer: Magan Singh.

6. BLACK JACK PLATE: TRIPURARI (B. Nikhil) 1, Angelita (Ajay Kumar) 2, Star Racer (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 3 and Plethora (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. Neck, 1 and 2. 1m 13. 47s. ₹177 (w), 35, 46 and 35 (p). SHP: 132, THP: 116, SHW: 44 and 68, FP: 4,257, Q: 998, Tanala: c/o. Favourite: Maximum Glamour.

Owner: Mr. Rohit Gupta rep. Rolli Stud Dairy & Agri. Farm. Trainer: Maximum Glamour.

7. ALAINDAIR PLATE: MALAALA (Ajay Kumar) 1, Soloist (Shivansh) 2, Miss Little Angel (K.G. Likith Appu) 3 and Blissful (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. ₹88 (w), 25, 20 and 45 (p). SHP: 55, THP: 104, SHW: 57 and 19, FP: 532, Q: 224, Tanala: 10,363. Favourite: Beauty Blaze.

Owners: Mr. N. Adil Mirza, Ms. Nimrah Mirza Shakeebai & Mr. Mohd. Sohrab Mirza. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. BASHA PLATE (Div. II): MAGNUM (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Precious Gift (Santosh Raj) 2, Calista Girl (Shivansh) 3 and Burgundy Black (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: Jet Falcon. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 7. 43s. ₹18 (w), 15, 115 and 16 (p). SHP: 522, THP: 60, SHW: 14 and 401, FP: 1,173, Q: 686, Tanala: 10,742. Favourite: Magnum.

Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹47,911 (8 tkts.), 30%: 10,266 (16 tkts.).

Treble: (i): 1,670 (20 tkts.), (ii): 1,242 (28 tkts.), (iii): 2,539 (27 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i): 13,261 (5 tkts.), (ii): 11,838 (8 tkts.).

