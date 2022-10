Makhtoob springs a surprise in feature event

October 10, 2022 18:51 IST

The 20-to-1 longshot Makhtoob, ridden by B. Nikhil, won the Mir Mushtaq Ali Khan Memorial Cup, the chief event of Monday’s (Oct. 10) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mr. L. Arun Kumar & Mr. Ajay K. Arora. N. Ravinder Singh trains the winner. Jockey Akshay Kumar rode three winners on the day.

1. NIZAMABAD PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45: DESERT SULTAN (Akshay Kumar) 1, Acrobat (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, My Master (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Wind Sprite (R.S. Jodha) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and Hd. 1m, 15.34s. ₹42 (w), 11, 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 53, SHW: 18 and 18, FP: 121, Q: 44, Tanala: 1,012. Favourite: Acrobat. Owner: Mr. J. Vijay Raghvendra. Trainer: Sk. Waseem Ahmed.

2. SIKANDER E AZAM PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HUMANITARIAN (Suraj Narredu) 1, Path Of Peace (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Hugh Capet (D.S. Deora) 3 and Exclusive Spark (Mohit Singh) 4. Not run: Romero and Soorya Kiran. 5, 1-1/2 and 8-1/2. 1m, 41.15s. ₹19 (w), 13, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 42, SHW: 14 and 41, FP: 86, Q: 59, Tanala: 218. Favourite: Humanitarian. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. NIZAMABAD PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): OK BOSS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Precious Gift (Santosh Raj) 2, Hoping Cloud (Md. Ismail) 3 and Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: My Pleasure. 1, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 16.02s. ₹29 (w), 12, 14 and 62 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 161, SHW: 19 and 14, FP: 90, Q: 53, Tanala: 2,514. Favourite: Ok Boss. Owners: Mr. Mirza Ayub Baig, Mr. Ashok Chukkla & Mr. A. Sandeep Kumar. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

4. MANDATE PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): KINGSTON (R.S. Jodha) 1, Kancha (Akshay Kumar) 2, Shazam (D.S. Deora) 3 and DRD (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1/2, Hd and 2-3/4. 1m, 14.41s. ₹59 (w), 19, 15 and 43 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 116, SHW: 29 and 21, FP: 327, Q: 140, Tanala: 7,329. Favourite: The Akhanda. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. MIR MUSHTAQ ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MAKHTOOB (B. Nikhil) 1, Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 2, N R I Sun (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Sun Dancer (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 2, 3/4 and Shd. 1m, 27.74s. ₹269 (w), 51, 20 and 14 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 51, SHW: 71 and 49, FP: 3,124, Q: 1,051, Tanala: 13,349. Favourite: Arabian Queen. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mr. L. Arun Kumar & Mr. Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

6. SADDLE UP PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): HORSE O’ WAR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Ayur Tej (B. Rohit Kumar 2, First In Line (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Reining Queen (Deepak Singh) 4. 5-1/4, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 15.81s. ₹17 (w), 14, 31 and 19 (p). SHP: 89, THP: 64, SHW: 13 and 71, FP: 159, Q: 105, Tanala: 656. Favourite: Horse O’ War. Owner: Mr. Mukesh Pitti. Trainer: Pramjith S. Jubbal.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹18,896 (21 tkts.) & 30%: 5,001 (34 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 124 (419 tkts.), (ii) 5,974 (11 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 8,069 (9 tkts.).