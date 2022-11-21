Makhtoob for Sri Shamlal Gupta Memorial Cup upper division

November 21, 2022 12:30 am | Updated November 20, 2022 07:02 pm IST - Hyderabad:

The six-year-old gelding Makhtoob, who ran third in his last start, may make amends in the upper division of the Sri Shamlal Gupta Memorial Cup, the feature event of the opening day’s races here on Monday (Nov. 21).

1. MEDAK PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45, 12.40 p.m.: 1. La Mirage (1) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Blue Brigade (9) Rafique Sk. 59.5, 3. Ivanhoe (3) Surya Prakash 57.5, 4. Clefairy (11) Santosh Raj 55.5, 5. Stoic Hero (8) Khurshad Alam 55.5, 6. N R I Fantasy (4) G. Naresh 54.5, 7. Power Ranger (13) Gaurav Singh 54, 8. Master Touch (5) Md. Ismail 53.5, 9. Shubhrak (7) Abhay Singh 53.5, 10. Black Opal (10) Afroz Khan 53, 11. Euphoria (12) B. Nikhil 53, 12. Its On (2) D.S. Deora 53 and 13. Aarya (6) Uday Kiran 52.

1. LA MIRAGE, 2. CLEFAIRY, 3. IVANHOE

2. GRACE HANOVER PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.10: 1. Bleue Dali (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Ice Blue (5) R.S. Jodha 56, 3. Lucky Nine (7) Abhay Singh 56, 4. N R I Skylab (8) Koushik 56, 5. Truth (4) A.A. Vikrant 56, 6. Voyager (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Proud Mary (1) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 8. Santa Barbara (2) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. BLEUE DALI, 2. VOYAGER, 3. N R I SKYLAB

3. HIDDEN BLOOM PLATE (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 1.40: 1. Fast Track (1) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Good Day (3) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Purple Rock (6) Gaurav Singh 60, 4. My Way Or Highway (10) Mohit Singh 60, 5. Akash (7) A.A. Vikrant 59, 6. Silver Lining (5) Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 7. China Town (9) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 8. Sweet Melody (8) Aneel 58, 9. First In Line (2) Surya Prakash 57 and 10. AR Superior (4) G. Naresh 52.

1. FAST TRACK, 2. MY WAY OR HIGHWAY, 3. SILVER LINING

4. SRI SHAMLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.10: 1. Mirana (9) R.S. Jodha 62.5, 2. Royal Grace (8) Mukesh Kumar 61.5, 3. DRD (5) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 4. Beauty Flame (1) Santosh Raj 56.5, 5. Just Incredible (7) Aneel 56.5, 6. Four One Four (4) A.A. Vikrant 55, 7. Castlerock (6) Afroz Khan 54.5, 8. Shazam (2) D.S. Deora 53.5 and 9. Star Babe (3) Abhay Singh 53.

1. MIRANA, 2. SHAZAM, 3. ROYAL GRACE

5. CABARET PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.45: 1. Akido (6) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Ashwa Raudee (4) D.S. Deora 60, 3. N R I Sun (8) Antony Raj 60, 4. True Icon (5) B. Nikhil 56, 5. Mysterious Angel (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55, 6. Wallop And Gallop (2) Kiran Naidu 54, 7. Campania (7) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 8. Pleroma (3) Akshay Kumar 52.5.

1. ASHWA RAUDEE, 2. PLEROMA, 3. N R I SUN

6. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Above The Law (8) Md. Ismail 60, 2. Doe A Deer (10) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Bellagio (14) Mukesh Kumar 59, 4. The Thunder (6) Gaurav Singh 58, 5. Indian Prince (1) Khurshad Alam 57.5, 6. Temptations (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 7. Silk (4) Koushik 55.5, 8. Golden Inzio (12) Aneel 54.5, 9. Apex Star (9) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 10. Stay Smart (3) B. Nikhil 52, 11. Ilango (5) G. Naresh 51.5, 12. Life Is Good (11) Abhay Singh 50.5, 13. Blast In Class (13) Santosh Raj 50 and 14. I Am Superman (7) Surya Prakash 50.

1. TEMPTATIONS, 2. THE THUNDER, 3. ABOVE THE LAW

7. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Angel Tesoro (12) Antony Raj 60, 2. Linewiler (1) Kiran Naidu 60, 3. Crimson Rose (5) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 4. Mr. Perfect (4) Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Only My Way (8) Aneel 57.5, 6. Soorya Vahan (6) Abhay Singh 57, 7. Salisbury (11) Afroz Khan 55, 8. High Reward (7) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 9. Big Boy (13) D.S. Deora 52.5, 10. Starlit Express (2) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 11. Siri (10) Md. Ismail 51.5, 12. Miss Madhura Nagar (3) G. Naresh 51, 13. Honourable Lady (9) Santosh Raj 50.5 and Fatuma (14) P. Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. CRIMSON ROSE, 2. SALISBURY, 3. HIGH REWARD

8. SRI SHAMLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65, 4.15: 1. Chuckit (4) Santosh Raj 62.5, 2. Mark My Day (2) R.S. Jodha 61.5, 3. Makhtoob (1) Gaurav Singh 61, 4. Vintage Brut (9) Kiran Naidu 59, 5. Sun Dancer (5) Afroz Khan 57.5, 6. Nightmare (3) Antony Raj 56, 7. Aerial Combat (8) Abhay Singh 54.5, 8. Advance Guard (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54 and 9. Explosive (7) B. Nikhil 50.

1. MAKHTOOB, 2. CHUCKIT, 3. SUN DANCER

9. MEDAK PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Pinatubo (1) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Avancia (11) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 3. Acrobat (6) Surya Prakash 57, 4. Protocol (5) Md. Ismail 55.5, 5. Miss Solitaire (12) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 6. Lights On (4) Afroz Khan 54, 7. N R I Ultrapower (9) Akshay Kumar 54, 8. Voice Of A Dream (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54, 9. Lady Danger (3) D.S. Deora 53.5, 10. Sweet Talk (8) Khurshad Alam 53.5, 11. Deccan Ranger (7) Santosh Raj 53 and 12. Mountain Rose (10) G. Naresh 53.

1. AVANCIA, 2. ACROBAT, 3. MISS SOLITAIRE

Day’s best: LA MIRAGE

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble : (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.