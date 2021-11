Majestic Warrior shines

Majestic Warrior shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov.1) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Rasputin (rb) 42. Easy. Cupido (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Perfect Perfecto (Ayyar), Bakhtawar (rb) 55, 600/39. Former superior.

1000m: Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 1-4.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Moved impressively. Remus (Hamir) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Supreme Being (I. Pardeshi) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/41. Slightly urged. Emerald (Mosin), Bold Legend (Kirtish) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/44. Both were easy. Hawk Of The Wind (Zervan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43. Easy.