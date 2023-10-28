ADVERTISEMENT

Majestic Warrior and Exotic Queen catch the eye 

October 28, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUNE:

Majestic Warrior and Exotic Queen caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ugly Truth (Nadeem) 42. Easy.

800m: Exuma (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Tanahaiyaan (I. Shaikh), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 54, 600/40. Former ende two lengths in front. Lion King (rb) 52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. 2/y/os Doctor Dolly (H. Gore), A chestnut colt (Tenth Star/Panatela) (I. Shaikh) 56, 600/42. Both were easy.

1000m: Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Exotic Queen (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Littorio (Kirtish), Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Yarmouth (app), 2/y/o Zarkar (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and level.

Gate practice — race track:

1800m/1000m: Roll The Dice (S. Chinoy), Red Merlot (app), A 2/y/o dark bay colt (Dali/Lost In Thought) (Mustakim) and 2/y/o bay colt (Leitir Mor/Priceless Art) (S. Kamble) 50. They were in close order.

