Magnus and Stellantis impress

February 05, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

Magnus and Stellantis impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb 5)

Inner sand:

600m: Galactical (Arvind K) 40. Moved impressively.

1000m: The Golden Dream (M. Naveen) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 43. Shaped well. Royal Whisper (Vivek) 45. Easy.

1000m: Breeze Bluster (rb), Memorable Time (Vivek) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level.

1600m: Magnus (Shreyas), The Omega Man (Salman K) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Latter joined at 600m and finished a length behind.

Inner sand - Feb 4:

600m: Agera (Surya) 41. Moved freely.

1000m: Classic Charm (rb) 1-7, 600/39. Strode out well.

1200m: Mehra (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 60040.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: High Opinion (rb), Burst Of Blaze (rb) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Shubankar (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Striking Eyes (rb), Princess Gold (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (rb) 1-13.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Anakin (rb), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Promiseofthefuture (rb), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sea Blush (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Moved freely.