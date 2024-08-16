ADVERTISEMENT

Magneto may score an encore in the Mysore Race Club Trophy

Published - August 16, 2024 12:39 am IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Trainer Faisal Abbas’s ward Magneto, who won well in his last start, maintains his winning form as evidenced by his morning trials and may score an encore in the Mysore Race Club Trophy, the feature event of Friday’s (Aug. 16) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. ORIENTAL EXPRESS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 2.30 p.m.: 1. Zip Along (7) Mustakim 61.5, 2. Wanderlust (8) Nazil 61, 3. Atomic Angel (9) Gore 60, 4. Cascade (1) P. Vinod 59.5, 5. Swarovski (3) Bhawani 59.5, 6. Talking Point (4) N. Bhosale 57, 7. She’s A Teaser (6) Sandesh 56, 8. Sorrento Secret (2) Akshay K 56 and 9. Between Friends (5) M.S. Deora 51.5.

1. WANDERLUST, 2. BETWEEN FRIENDS, 3. ZIP ALONG

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 3.00: 1. Rasputin (1) Antony Raj 59, 2. Jendayi (4) Vivek G 55, 3. Magneto (3) Sandesh 54.5 and 4. Golden Kingdom (2) Kaviraj 52.5.

1. MAGNETO

3. PANELSERVICE247 GAMING TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 3.30: 1. Mirae (7) Mustakim 60, 2. Comaneci (4) Merchant 58.5, 3. Phanta (5) C.S. Jodha 58, 4. Leo The Lion (8) Saba 54.5, 5. Charming Star (3) M.S. Deora 51.5, 6. Tarzan (2) S.J. Moulin 51, 7. Reciprocity (6) N. Bhosale 50 and 8. Lightning Blaze (1) Nazil 49.

1. MIRAE, 2. TARZAN, 3. PHANTA

4. MAGANSINGH P. JODHA TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Amadeo (7) Sandesh 56, 2. Bashir (5) Antony Raj 56, 3. Continental Drift (6) Santosh 56, 4. Taabiir (9) Merchant 56, 5. Trillionaire (4) Mustakim 56, 6. Exotic Star (1) S. Amit 54.5, 7. Expedite (3) Prasad 54.5, 8. Jet (8) P. Vinod 54.5 and 9. Star Impact (2) Yash Narredu 54.5.

1. BASHIR, 2. AMADEO, 3. STAR IMPACT

5. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 4.30: 1. Baby Bazooka (1) Akshay K 61, 2. Long Lease (6) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 3. It’s My Time (2) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Pride’s Angel (3) C.S. Jodha 57, 5. Ataash (7) Antony Raj 56, 6. Miss American Pie (4) Parmar 55.5, 7. Fortune Teller (8) Merchant 51.5 and 8. Golden Glow (5) Mustakim 49.5.

1. IT’S MY TIME, 2. MISS AMERICAN PIE, 3. ATAASH

6. MAGANSINGH P. JODHA TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 5.00: 1. Dancing Star (8) Mustakim 56, 2. Ghirardelli (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 3. Wild Child (7) Dhebe 56, 4. Cinderella’s Dream (9) Merchant 54.5, 5. Equilateral (1) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Fable (4) Sandesh 54.5, 7. La Dolce Vita (2) Antony Raj 54.5, 8. The Sengol Queen (6) Prasad 54.5 and 9. Thrill Of Brazil (5) Santosh 54.5.

1. DANCING STAR, 2. FABLE, 3. WILD CHILD

Day’s Best: BASHIR

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

