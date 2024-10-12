Magneto claims the Suresh Mahindra Trophy

Trainer Faisal Abbas’s charge Magneto, piloted by A. Sandesh, won the (3,200m) Suresh Mahindra Trophy — the longest race in the country — in a record time of 3m 23. 72s., the feature event of Saturday’s (Oct. 12) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. Ajay Jalan rep. Ultimo Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Jockey Antony Raj S stole the limelight by riding three winners of the day.

1. HIGHLANDER PLATE (1,000m): DEXA (Antony Raj S) 1, Soup And Sandwich (Sandesh) 2 and Portofino Bay (Akshay K) 3. 1-1/4 and 3/4. 57.86s. ₹21 (w), SHP: 19, FP: 87. Favourite: Soup And Sandwich.

Owner: Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

2. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY (Div. II) (1,600m): MARCUS (Vivek G) 1, Gimme (A. Prakash) 2, Caliph (Bharat) 3 and Perfect Light (Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Amadeo and Toscana. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 3. 1m 41.51s. ₹16 (w), 12, 52 and 11 (p). SHP: 116, FP: 405, Q: 340, Tanala: 1,868 and 800. Favourite: Marcus.

Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. N.K. PUDUMJEE TROPHY (1,000m): Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha) 1, Dazzling Duchess (Trevor) 2, Betsy (Merchant) 3 and New Yorker (S. Kamble) 4. 2, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 58.75s. ₹21 (w), 13 and 16 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 48, Q: 38, Tanala: 491 and 439. Favourite: Scaramouche.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Behram Cama.

4. BAWAJI PLATE (1,400m): RAMBLER (Antony Raj S) 1, Singer Sargent (Trevor) 2, Mother’s Grace (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Spanish Eyes (Sandesh) 4. 1, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 24. 44s. ₹75 (w), 16, 17 and 12 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 628, Q: 637, Tanala: 1,686 and 813. Favourite: Spanish Eyes.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

5. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY (Div. I) (1,600m): PRIDE’S PRINCE (Antony Raj S) 1, Chagall (Trevor) 2, Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Endurance (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Star Gallery. 3/4, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 38. 29s. ₹48 (w), 13, 17 and 16 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 98, Q: 41, Tanala: 275 and 133. Favourite: Chagall.

Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. Kishore P. Rungta, Mrs. Pooja S. Shah, Mr. Rahul Shah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, Mr. K.M. Shah, Mr. Chaitanya Shah, Mr. Tanmay V. Mathurawala, Mr. Chetan K. Shah & Mr. Jayesh K. Shah. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

6. K. RAGHUNATH PLATE (1,200m): SPIRIT BAY (N. Bhosale) 1, Otello (Prasad) 2, Red Dust (Sandesh) 3 and Northbound (S. Amit) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m 9. 50s. ₹63 (w), 20, 48 and 14 (p). SHP: 90, FP: 768, Q: 276, Tanala: 2,309 and 707. Favourite: Red Dust.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Ashish K. Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

Note: A Stewards’ inquiry was held in this race. It was observed that first favourite Demetrius (Trevor up) lost some ground at the start due to the handler’s delayed removal of the blindfold. After interviewing both the Starter and the jockey, the Stewards decided to declare Demetrius a non-starter. Consequently, all bets placed on Demetrius were refunded.

7. SURESH MAHINDRA TROPHY (3,200m): MAGNETO (A. Sandesh) 1, Ramiel (Vivek G) 2, Pissarro (Trevor) 3. 8-1/4 and 3/4. 3m 23. 72s (record time). ₹19 (w), SHP: 26, FP: 31. Favourite: Pissarro.

Owner: Mr. Ajay Jalan rep. Ultimo Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹10, 244 (6 tkts.), 30%: 507 (52tkts.).

Treble: 3,038 (9 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 23,649 (c/f), 30%: 3,378 (3 tkts.).

