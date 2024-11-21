 />
Magnetic, Ravishing Form and Carat Love shine

Published - November 21, 2024 05:22 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Magnetic, Ravishing Form and Carat Love shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 21).

Outer sand:

1000m: Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim.

1400m: Carat Love (Dhanus S), Super Marvella (S. Sachin) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Altamonte (Jagadeesh), Tankinika (Salman K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Posthaste (Shreyas), Windcleaver (Dhanu S) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out well. Sea Jack (Antony), Sea Blush (Srinath) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ture Punch (Vishwa), Versace (Mudassar) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out smartly.

