Magileto should score in the Sprinters’ Cup; Dyf tipped to deliver in the Stayers’ Cup

The five-year-old Magileto, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performances, should come good in the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Cup, while Dyf should score over his rivals in the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Memorial Stayers’ Cup, the two stellar attractions to be run on Saturday (Mar. 2).

1. COROMANDEL GROMOR MILLION (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Hermes (2) S. Saqlain 56.5, 2. Menjou’s Moustache (3) Shezad Khan 56.5, 3. Dona Sienna (1) P. Trevor 55, 4. Marcolini (5) F. Norton 55 and 5. Villanelle (4) C. Umesh 55.

Menjou’s Moustache: First run, moving impressively in morning trials, may win; Dona Sienna: Working well and may fight for honours; Marcolini: ran fourth in her last start, may upset; Villanelle: Ran twice in Mumbai, looks well as evidenced by her track performance, should win.

1. VILLANELLE, 2. DONA SIENNA

2. DELHI RACE CLUB MILLION (1,600m), rated 41 to 66, 21 to 46 eligible, 2.00: 1. Multistarrer (8) Imran Chisty 61.5, 2. Rimel (3) Mudassar Nazar 61, 3. Zuma (10) Neeraj 59, 4. Dragon’s Gold (7) Hindu Singh 58.5, 5. Twenty Six Black (2) Bhawani 58.5, 6. Star Prosperity (5) Yash Narredu 56, 7. True Faith (6) S. Zervan 54, 8. DRD (4) Arman Khan 53.5, 9. Fancy Nancy (1) Mustakim Aam 50.5 and 10. Whister Blower (9) D.S. Deora 50.

Zuma: Won well in her last start, maintains form, should repeat; Dragon’s Gold: Ran close second in last outing, may make amends; Star Prosperity: Won two races at Mumbai in class IV, poised for a hat-trick; True Faith: Won a race in last Bengaluru summer season, in good shape as evidenced by her mock race and morning trials, may upset.

1. ZUMA, 2. STAR PROSPERITY, 3. DRAGON’S GOLD

3. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB MILLION (1,400m), rated 61 to 86, 41 to 66 eligible, 2.30: 1. Bellator (8) C.S. Jodha 60, 2. Dandi Satyagraha (10) V.R. Jagdeesh 58, 3. Archway (5) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 4. Perfect Blend (1) Mohit Singh 54.5, 5. Pink Jasmine (4) Shreyas Singh 53.5, 6. Prince Abir (2) Kirtish 53.5, 7. Douglas (6) R.S. Bhati 53, 8. Fortunate Son (7) Parmar 53, 9. Meropi (9) Yash Narredu 52, 10. Royal Mysore (11) Vivek G 51.5 and 11. Clever Hans (3) Vinay Jaiswal 51.

Pink Jasmine: Ran second over the same trip, working well and may have a say at the finish; Fortunate Son: Won well at Mumbai, maintains form and may repeat; Meropi: Ran in good company in her previous outings, in good form and may raise a wining gallop; Royal Mysore: Won very well in his last two starts at Bengalur, may score a hat-trick.

1. ROYAL MYSORE, 2. MEROPI, 3. PINK JASMINE

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB MILLION (1,400m), rated 21 to 46, 1 to 26 eligible, 3.00: 1. Hoping Sky (1) Mohit Singh 61, 2. Remy Red (4) Mustakim 61, 3. Wencheng (5) Naveen Kumar 59, 4. Aretha (12) S. Saqlain 57, 5. King’s Retreat (8) P. Trevor 57, 6. Pal Cha (14) P. Uday Kiran 55, 7. George Everest (10) R. Shelar 54.5, 8. Made In Heaven (15) Ayaz Khan 54.5, 9. Chililady (2) Antony Raj 54, 10. Tender Heart (6) P. Tejeshwar 54, 11. Speculator (11) Sujit Kr Paswan 53.5, 12. Tess (13) Neeraj 53.5, 13. Hellblazer (3) D.S. Deora 52.5, 14. Oh My Sweetheart (7) Vive G 50 and 15. Intense Belief (9) Arman Khan 50.

Remy Red: Won running away from the field in his last start, heavy penalty, may upset; King’s Retreat: Ran twice close second in his last two starts at Mumbai, should make amends; Chililady: Good third in her last outing at Bengaluru, may fight out the finish; Tess: Winner over 1400m trip in lower class, may repeat.

1. KING’S RETREAT, 2. CHILILADY, 3. TESS

5. JAPAN CUP (1,200m), rated 81 and above, 61 to 86 eligible, 3.30: 1. Gazino (5) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Star Glory (2) Suraj Narredu 58, 3. Siege Perilous (9) P. Trevor 57.5, 4. Isnt She Beautiful (1) Antony Raj 56, 5. Vijaya Falcon (4) R.S. Bhati 55, 6. Hidden Gold (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Black Eagle (6) S. Saqlain 54, 8. Dr Doom (7) J.H. Arul 52 and 9. Hall Of Grace (3) Neeraj 51.5.

Gazino: Despite long in tooth, ran twice second in his last starts, moving well on track, may upset; Star Glory: Ran third in the Sprinters Trial Stakes at Chennai, showing a lot of improvement on track, may make amends; Isnt She Beautiful: Third to Siege Courageous at Bengaluru, blazing in morning trials, can win; Hidden Gold: Ran close second in lower class, may upset.

1. STAR GLORY, 2. ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL, 3. GAZINO

6. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA SPRINTERS’ CUP (Gr. 1), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, 4.00: 1. Ascoval (3) P. Trevor 59, 2. Cool Rider (9) S. Zervan 59, 3. Etosha (11) Neeraj 59, 4. Golden Oaks (2) S. Saqlain 59, 5. Joaquin (6) C.S. Jodha 59, 6. Magileto (10) Suraj Narredu 59, 7. Siege Courageous (5) Vivek G 59, 8. Time And Tide (7) P.S. Chouhan 58, 9. Ashwa Morocco (1) Hindu Singh 57.5, 10. O Hansini (4) Akshay Kumar 57.5 and 11. Democracy (80 C. Umesh 56.5.

Ascoval: Winner of the Sprinters Trial Stakes at Chennai, maintains form and may repeat; Joaquin: Always run on board consistently over the sprint, can cause upset; Magileto: Won the Dr. S.C. Sprinters’ Championship comfortably at Mumbai, hard nut to crack; Siege Courageous: Won very well at Bengaluru in Sprinters’ Trial Stakes, may fight out the finish.

1. MAGILETO, 2. ASCOVAL, 3. SIEGE COURAGEOUS

7. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY CHETTIAR OF CHETTINAD MEMORIAL STAYERS’ CUP (Gr. 1) (3,000m), 4-y-o & over, 4.30: 1. Dyf (2) P. Trevor 59, 2. Pissarro (4) F. Norton 59, 3. Third Avenue (7) Yash Narredu 59, 4. Tevalius (1) Antony Raj 59, 5. Chamonix (5) P.S. Chouhan57.5, 6. Ruling Dynasty (6) Akshay Kumar and 7. Truth (3) Imran Chisty 56.5.

Dyf: Was beaten by Juliette at the wire in his last start at Mumbai, should make amends; Third Avenue: Won in a close finish over 2,800m in last outing, maintains form and may upset; Trevalius: Close second to Third Avenue in his previous start, may go close; Chamonix: Won comfortably over 2,800m trip in her last start at Mumbai, retains form.

1. DYF, 2. CHAMONIX, 3. THIRD AVENUE

8. CALCUTTA BOOKMAKERS’ ASSOCIATION MILLION (1,100m), rated 21 to 46, 1 to 26 eligible, 5.00: 1. Indian Tiger (3) P. Tejeshwar 61, 2. Castillo (4) Nikhil Naidu 60.5, 3. Mr. Perfect (1) Mohit Singh 57, 4. Cosmic Cowboy (8) J.H. Arul 56.5, 5. I Smell The Danger (10) Arman Khan 56, 6. Regecy Gold (11) R. Shelar 55.5, 7. C’est L’Amour (14) Mustakim 54, 8. A Wink Annda Smile (13) Ayaz Khan 53, 9. My Princess (7) P. Trevor 53, 10. Ready To Win (12) S.K. Paswan 53, 11. Diamond Rain (6) Neeraj 52.5, 12. Devine Chakra (15) P. Uday Kiran 51, 13. Cristaldo (5) Vivek G 50.5, 14. Honey Cake (2) Merchant 50.5 and 15. Dubai King (9) Parmar 50.

Castillo: Ran close third to Sporting Trainer in his last outing, may make amends; Cosmic Cowboy: Won well in previous outing, may repeat; C’est L’amour: Good third to Zukor in her last start should fight out the finish; My Princess: Came from far behind position to run fifth behind Zukor at Mumbai, working well on track.

1. C’EST L’AMOUR, 2. CASTILLO, 3. MY PRINCESS

Day’s Best: DYF.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

