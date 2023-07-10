ADVERTISEMENT

Magileto and Wall Street show out

July 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Pune:

Magileto and Wall Street showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 10) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Blue’s Pride (Bhawani), Marlboro Man (Nazil) 57, 600/41. They were level. Magileto (H.M. Akshay), Mozelle (Lalkar Singh) 52, 600/40. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Athenian (Malam), Zafirah (Gagandeep) 54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Michigan (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Tureci (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 55, 600/42. Urged. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Amber Knight (H.M. Akshay), Beyond Measure (Shubham) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Flying Halo (Hamir), Away She Goes (Shelar) 58, 600/44. They ended level. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy), C’est L’Amour (rb) 54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Red Merlot (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. High Spirit (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Desert Fire (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Fiery Red (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Good work. Wanderlust (Shubham), Senorita D (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Axis (Mustakim) 55, 600/42. Pressed. Prince Igor (Aniket) 57, 600/43. Easy. Teispes (Prasad) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mojo (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Wild Hammer (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Anoushka (P. Naidu), Fortune Teller (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Roll The Dice (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/43. Easy. Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Sim Sim (P. Naidu), Sky Hawk (Merchant) 53, 600/41. Former was four lengths superior. Zip Along (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/40. Urged. Bombay (Aniket) 56, 600/43. Easy. The Protector (Merchant), Zukor (Nazil) 52, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Dowsabel (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Tarzan (Nazil), Majorella Blue (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Star Romance (Shelar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Good. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/43. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (Shelar) 1-11, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dufy (Nazil), Dali Swirl (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Mi Arion (S.A. Amit), Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former was three lengths superior.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: New Dimension (S.J. Sunil), Galway Bay (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Starry Spirit (Aniket) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Adamas (H.M. Akshay), Light Of Life (Shelar) and Lively Mister (Shubham) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Trio Jumped out well and moved freely. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead.

