Magileto and Karyna show out

November 28, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Magileto and Karyna showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Spring Grove (rb) 41. Easy. Metzinger (Nazil) 37. Moved well.

800m: Winter Agenda (rb), Allied Attack (Shubham) 55, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Cellini (P. Shinde) 53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 53, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Exclusive (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Ataash (Mosin), Empower (P. Shinde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Leopard Rock (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Inishmore (Shelar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. High Spirit (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed. Ladida (Rupesh), Musterion (T. Atul) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former better. Magileto (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Aries (Rupesh), 2/y/o Caliph (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Fortune Teller (Merchant), Dufy (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy.

1200m: Own Legacy (Bhawani) 1-26, 600/42. Moved freely. Exemplify (V. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Responded well. Flying Visit (Shelar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Kirkines (Neeraj), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 60041. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Juliette (Bhawani), Kamaria (T. Atul) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former started two lengths behind and was urged to finish a length in front. Chieftain (Shelar), Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Karyna (Neeraj), Sentinel (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former who maintains winning form easily made up three lengths and finished level.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/os Showman (S. Chinoy), Yawar (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. 2/y/os Versace (T. Atul), Azrinaz (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Brahmos (Ajinkya), Aloysia (Neeraj) 1-13, 600/43. Pair easy.

Mock race noted on November 27.

Race track: 1400m: Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj), Dangerous (C.S. Jodha), Dyf (Trevor), Wild Thing (Dhebe), India Strong (Parmar), Royal Blue (Bhawani), Prince O’ War (D.A. Naik) and Golden Rule (C. Umesh) 1-25, 600/35. Won by: Nose, 4-1/2 and 1/2. First and second names were racing second and third respectively till the bend, later they fought a neck and neck battle in the straight for supremacy. Both pleased.

Second mock race

1200m: Jetfire (D.A. Naik), Wayin (Shahrukh), Mysticism (Kirtish), Distinction (Chouhan) and Juiced (Dhebe) 1-15, 600/37. Won by: 3, 8 and 4. Jetfire who was second till the bend comfortably won the race by three lengths.