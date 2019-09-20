Magic Stream, Aqua Blessing and Sakura please

Magic Stream, Aqua Blessing and Sakura pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 20)

Outer sand:

600m: Shivalik Kiss (Jagadeesh), Reverberating (Shobhan) 45.5. They moved well.

1000m: Malwa (Indrajeet) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Magic Stream (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. Pleased. Regal Force (Ramu) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1200m: South Bell (Ramesh K) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Astron (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Aqua Blessing (Surya) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Fair Warring (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40. In fine trim. Sakura (Indrajeet) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Caesars Palace (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Moved well. Fantastic App (rb) 1-35, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up. Siyouni (A. Velu) 1-29, (1,200-600) 38.5. Note.

1400m: Chantelle (Indrajeet) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Royal Crystal (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Easy.