Magic Moment, Current View and Chaposa Springs work well

ADVERTISEMENT

Magic Moment, Current View and Chaposa Springs worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 5).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 600m: Super Glory (rb), Babu Vamsee (rb) 43. Pacific (Manikandan) 42.5. Handy. Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 44.

800m: Memory Lane (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/44. Fit. Rhiannon (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Katahdin (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Renzaccio (Manikandan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1000m: Desert Storm (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Diamond And Pearls (A.M. Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Catalyst (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Corus (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Current View (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. Boltonic (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Magic Moment (M.S. Deora), Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved well and the former finished a length in front. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Off Shore Breeze (rb), Mr Kool (Inayat) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Aretha (A.M. Alam) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Oberon (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44. Worked well. Suparakiga (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45. Stern Maiden (Koshi Kumar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5.

1400m: Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Moved on the bit. God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/57, 600/43. In fine trim.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Butterfly (rb) Choir (R. Manish) 1-5.45. Both jumped out well and the former finished a length in front. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam), Striking Distance (rb) 1-10.56. They jumped out well. Windsor Walk (Farhan Alam), Tudor (Koshi Kumar), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 1-3.52. Windsor Walk impressed. Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar), Versatile (rb) 1-12.14. Latter jumped out well. Carnoustie (P.S. Kaviraj), Durango (S. Kamble) 1-8.30. They took a good jump. Pappa Rich (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-6.45. They jumped out well. Demerara (rb), Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-3.31. They jumped out smartly. Sinatra (S. Kabdhar), Purple Prince (Farhan Alam), Kings Walk (Koshi Kumar) 1-2.5. They took a level jump. Trump Baby (Khet Singh), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-5.35. Latter finished four lengths in front. Glorious Victory (R. Manish), Star Waves (rb) 1-4.63. Zucardi (S. Kabdhar), Gatlin (Farhan Alam), Rwanda (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.18. They finished in that order. Berrettini (Farhan Alam), Royal Symbol (Koshi Kumar), Be Calm (S. Kabdhar) 1-2.60. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu-Celandine) (R. Manish), Majestic Wind (rb) 1-7.59. Former finished three lengths in front.