Magic Moment, Current View and Chaposa Springs work well

September 05, 2022 17:57 IST

Magic Moment, Current View and Chaposa Springs worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 5).

Inner sand: 600m: Super Glory (rb), Babu Vamsee (rb) 43. Pacific (Manikandan) 42.5. Handy. Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 44.

800m: Memory Lane (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/44. Fit. Rhiannon (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Katahdin (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Renzaccio (Manikandan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1000m: Desert Storm (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Diamond And Pearls (A.M. Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Catalyst (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Corus (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Current View (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. Boltonic (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Magic Moment (M.S. Deora), Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved well and the former finished a length in front. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good shape.

1200m: Off Shore Breeze (rb), Mr Kool (Inayat) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Aretha (A.M. Alam) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Oberon (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44. Worked well. Suparakiga (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45. Stern Maiden (Koshi Kumar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5.

1400m: Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Moved on the bit. God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/57, 600/43. In fine trim.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Butterfly (rb) Choir (R. Manish) 1-5.45. Both jumped out well and the former finished a length in front. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam), Striking Distance (rb) 1-10.56. They jumped out well. Windsor Walk (Farhan Alam), Tudor (Koshi Kumar), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 1-3.52. Windsor Walk impressed. Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar), Versatile (rb) 1-12.14. Latter jumped out well. Carnoustie (P.S. Kaviraj), Durango (S. Kamble) 1-8.30. They took a good jump. Pappa Rich (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-6.45. They jumped out well. Demerara (rb), Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-3.31. They jumped out smartly. Sinatra (S. Kabdhar), Purple Prince (Farhan Alam), Kings Walk (Koshi Kumar) 1-2.5. They took a level jump. Trump Baby (Khet Singh), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-5.35. Latter finished four lengths in front. Glorious Victory (R. Manish), Star Waves (rb) 1-4.63. Zucardi (S. Kabdhar), Gatlin (Farhan Alam), Rwanda (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.18. They finished in that order. Berrettini (Farhan Alam), Royal Symbol (Koshi Kumar), Be Calm (S. Kabdhar) 1-2.60. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu-Celandine) (R. Manish), Majestic Wind (rb) 1-7.59. Former finished three lengths in front.