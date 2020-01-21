Magic In The Wind excels

Magic In The Wind excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Headway (Nicky Mackay), Chephirah (V. Jodha) 39. Both moved freely. King Cyrus (Roche), Romania (app) 41. Pair easy.

1000m: Bait And Switch (V. Jodha), Revelator (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Zaeim (Nicky Mackay), Athulya (V. Jodha) 1-9, 600/40. They moved level freely. Martini (Kharadi), King Solomon (David Egan) 1-9, 600/42. Both moved freely. Twinspire (Hamir), Sehmat (Raghuveer) 1-9, 600/41. Former was four lengths superior. Magic In The Wind (rb), Feel Lucky (Walkar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Del Mar (Trevor), Mzilikazi (Roche) 1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Both are in good shape. Walk The Talk (Nathan Evans), Seniority (Trevor) 1-23, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1000m: Titanium (Nicky Mackay), Outstanding (V. Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Wizard Of Odds (rb), Star Kitten (Nazil) 1-11, 600/43. Pair level. Aegon (Ayyar), Strong Suit/Sky High (Merchant) and Arazan/Snow Dew (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Trio was easy. Dance Smartly (Zeeshan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Tomorrows Dreams (Nicky Mackay), The Pianist (Sameer) 1-9, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Market King (V. Jodha), Powerful Lady (A.Gaikwad) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely.