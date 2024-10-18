Madison, Trigger and Little Minister impress

Madison, Trigger and Little Minister impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 18) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Goddes Of Dawn (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Higher Love (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Black Thunder (Gore) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Winter Agenda (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Easy. Timeless Vision (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Trigger (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1400m: Madison (Nirmal) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: 2/y/os Sans Per Aquam/Carla (A. Prakash), Jackson (Sandesh) and Deauville/Blue Sky (Gore) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. First name finished four lengths ahead of the second name who further finished five lengths ahead of the last name. Singing Girl (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Golden Glow (app), Opus Dei (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. 2/y/os Superstar (Saqlain), Surrealist (Trevor) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was three lengths superior.

