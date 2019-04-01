Macau shines

Mumbai:

01 April 2019 19:19 IST

Macau shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (April 1) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Allauddin Khilji (Shahrukh), Dazzling Star (Bhawani) 38. They moved level freely. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Hunt For Gold (Kharadi) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Pleiades (Santosh), See The Sunrise (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Congressional (J. Chinoy) 53, 600.38.5. Moved well.

1000m: Moriseiki (Jethu), Don’t Mess With Me (N. Rawal) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

Race track

1000m: Airmax (B. Nikhil), Sirohi (Nazil) 1-5, 600/36. Both moved neck and neck freely. Grey Falcon (Kaviraj), Daring Eagle (Aniket) 1-6, 600/37. Former ended three lengths in front. Golden Horde (Vishal) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/38. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: Periwinkle (Kharadi), Madeleine (Kaviraj) 1-9, 600/42. Pair jumped out well and moved freely. Macau (Pradeep), Flammeus (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Note the former. Mzilkazi (Akshay), Jameson (Parmar) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished five lengths in front.

Mock race noted on March 31

Race Track

1200m: Dancing Lances (A. Gaikwad), Kipling (Kaviraj), God’s Decree (Kuldeep) and Makati (Aniket) 1-14, 600/36. Won by: 4, 4, Dist. Dancing Lances won the race but shifted out in the last 50m.