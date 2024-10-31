GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lux Aeterna, Galahad, Enjoyable and My Solitaire shine

Published - October 31, 2024 04:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Lux Aeterna, Galahad, Enjoyable and My Solitaire shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 31).

Inner sand:

600m: Sassy (Darshan) 39. Pleased.

1000m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Top Class - Organic) (Shreyas), Xanthe (rb) 45.5. They moved well. Siege Courageous (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Rock Bank (rb), Storm Shadow (rb) 1-16, 600/45. They moved freely. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/43. Impressed. Bharat (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Mahler (Aliyar), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Tigris) (Indrajeet) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Enjoyable (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Count Basie (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

1400m: Lux Aeterna (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Sea Jack (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In good shape. Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Art Of Romance (rb), Selection (R. Pradeep) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. They finished level. Basilica (Aliyar), Aquamatic (B. Paswan) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 56. Former showed out. Millbrook (Jagadeesh), Double Scotch (Chetan K), Altamonte (Salman) 1-38, (1,400-600) 51.6. First two named impressed. Rise And Reign (Suraj), Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. They pleased. Carter (Rozario), Torobravo (Pavan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Superhero (Afsar) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Sans Per Aquam - Treasure Quest) (Suraj), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Immortality) (Shinde) 1-50, (1,400-600) 1-1. They jumped out well.

