Lucky Isabella pleases

Lucky Isabella pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 6).

Inner sand

1000m: Treasure Delight (Suraj) 1-7, 600/39. Strode out well. Piper Regina (Irvan) 1-8, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand

600m: Adela (Rajesh B) 45. Easy. Lucky Isabella (Nazerul) 41. Impressed. Whizz Kid (rb), Dynamical (Chetan G) 45.5. They finished level.

1200m: Osibisa (Shobhan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Worked well. Fotogenic (rb), Snow Queen (P. Mani) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Polar Express (Shobhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand

1400m: Sky Moon (Jagadeesh), Anne's Song (Irvan) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 56. Latter slowly out. Johnny Bravo (Nazerul), Sir Jersey (Antony), Ironic Humour (B. Harish) 1-33, (1,400-600) 53. First named impressed. Sizzler (Ashok), Formidable Star (Chetan G) 1-41, (1,400-600) 54. They took a level jump and finished together.

