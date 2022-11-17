Lord Vader and Freedom show out

Lord Vader and Freedom showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 17) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Regal Command (Bhawani) 41. Easy. Esperanza (Zervan) 41. Easy. Commandment (Mosin) 42. Easy.
800m: Rubik Star (Rupesh) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Lord Vader (T. Atul) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively.
1000m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.
