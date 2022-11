November 17, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Lord Vader and Freedom showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Regal Command (Bhawani) 41. Easy. Esperanza (Zervan) 41. Easy. Commandment (Mosin) 42. Easy.

800m: Rubik Star (Rupesh) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Lord Vader (T. Atul) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1000m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.