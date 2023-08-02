Lord Moi, Miso and Nyaya please

August 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Lord Moi, Miso and Nyaya pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Rhapsody In Green (Zervan) 44. Moved freely. Southern Force (Tousif K), Magnus (Rayan) 44. They worked well. Miso (Hindu S) 43. Impressed. Alcides Synergy (Arul) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Paradise Beckon (Rayan) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Lord Moi (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Smash Shot (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Sunlit Path (Salman K), Alice Blue (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. They finished together. Nyaya (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved attractively. Acaster (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Samachar (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. La Reina (Hindu S) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.