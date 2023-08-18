Lord Moi claims the Holding Court Stakes

August 18, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

James Mckeown trained Lord Moi (C. Umesh up) won the Holding Court Stakes (Div. I), the main event of the races held here on Friday (Aug 18). The winner is owned by Dr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services LLP.

The results

1. BETWAY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY STAKES: ALTAMONTE (Vivek) 1, Sekhmet (Arvind K) 2, Treasure Chest (Inayat) 3 and Double Vision (P. Siddaraju) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 26.74s. Rs. 106 (w), 24, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 60, FP: 532, Q: 172, Trinella: 1,436, Exacta: 6,478. Favourite: Contador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owner and trainer: Mr. S. Inayathulla.

2. SHA TIN STAKES (Div. II): SUPER RUFFIAN (Inayat) 1, Star Azeem (G. Vivek) 2, Southern Force (Akshay K) 3 and My Solitaire (Rayan) 4. 4-1/2, Shd and 1-1/2. 1m 12.59s. Rs. 51 (w), 16, 18 and 16 (p), SHP: 65, THP: 43, FP: 448, Q: 180, Trinella: 1,190, Exacta: 13,108. Favourite: Oxytocin.

Owner: Mr. Gamini Jayaratne. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

3. BARALOY STAKES: ANTILOPE (B. Dharshan) 1, Peluche (S. John) 2, Striking Memory (Inayat) 3 and Four Wheel Drive (Antony) 4. Nose, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m 39.40s. Rs. 78 (w), 19, 16 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 39, FP: 303, Q: 139, Trinella: 1,865, Exacta: 12,864. Favourite: Southern Power.

Owner: Dr. G. Ravi Shankar. Trainer: M. Rajendra Singh.

4. HOLDING COURT STAKES (Div. II): BURMESE (Trevor) 1, Pharazon (C. Umesh) 2, Truth In Wine (Hindu S) 3 and Avicena (Antony) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 12-1/4. 1m 24.95s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 35, FP: 58, Q: 31, Trinella: 139, Exacta: 417. Favourite: Burmese.

Owners: M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF), Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

5. AUGUST STAKES (Div. II): ALDGATE (S. John) 1, Forty Niner (Akshay K) 2, Groovin (Trevor) 3 and Devils Magic (Inayat) 4. 1-3/4, 5-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 11.65s. Rs. 48 (w), 17, 12 and 11 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 46, FP: 159, Q: 74, Trinella: 191, Exacta: 775. Favourite: Groovin.

Owners: Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. HOLDING COURT STAKES (Div. I): LORD MOI (C. Umesh) 1, River Of Gold (Akshay K) 2, Red Falcon (S. Saqlain) 3 and Super Stride (Hindu S) 4. 1-3/4, Lnk and 5-1/2. 1m 24.86s. Rs. 129 (w), 27, 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 57, FP: 1,306, Q: 439, Trinella: 2,566, Exacta: 38,064. Favourite: Red Falcon.

Owner: Dr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services LLP. Trainer: James Mckeown.

7. AUGUST STAKES (Div. I): ENGLISH BAY (Trevor) 1, Archway (Antony) 2, Montelena (S. Saqlain) 3 and Eternal Princess (Vinod Shinde) 4. 1, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m 12.32s. Rs. 30 (w), 14, 17 and 28 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 76, FP: 160, Q: 74, Trinella: 1,868, Exacta: 6,344. Favourite: Always Happy.

Owner: Mr. M. Venkatesh. Trainer: S. Dominic.

8. SHA TIN STAKES (Div. I): AIR DISPLAY (Inayat) 1, Wish Again (Indrajeet S) 2, Solo Prince (Arvind K) 3 and Empire Of Dreams (G. Vivek) 4. Not run: The Golden Dream. 1, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 12.96s. Rs. 96 (w), 22, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 48, FP: 421, Q: 170, Trinella: 2,336, Exacta: 7,325. Favourite: Wish Again.

Owner and trainer: Mr. S. Inayathulla.

Jackpot: Rs. 83,507 (carried over); Runner-up: 2,385 (15 tkts); Treble (i): 1,236 (six tkts); (ii): 7,932 (two tkts).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT