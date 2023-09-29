ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Moi and Divine Splendour work well

September 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Lord Moi and Divine Splendour worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 29).

Outer sand:

600m: Schnell (M. Bhaskar) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/45. Easy. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 57, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/54, 600/38.5. Stretched out well.

1400m: Lord Moi (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. A fine display.

Inner sand: 600m: Reign Illustrious (rb) 43.5. Extended.

800m: Clear Tone (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Perfect Blend (rb), Flurry Heart (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Aquila (rb), Mahadevi (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They finished together. Miso (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Soft Whisper (C. Brisson) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Moved well. Sensations (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Rubirosa (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Safety (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Shaped well. Seminole Wind (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good condition. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Silver Soul (rb), Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Eternal Pearl (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. A fir pair.

1200m: Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy.

Noted on Thursday (Sept. 28):

Outer sand:

600m: Bertha (S. Imran) 43.4. Shaped well.

1000m: Anatasia (rb) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Atlantica (R.S. Bhati), Presidential (rb) 1-16, 800/58.5, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished a neck behind. Vijaya (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/44. Handy.

Inner sand:

600m: Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 47. Easy.

800m: Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/44. Easy. Regal Kid (H.G. Rathod), Raffinato (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/44. Unextended.

1000m: Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. They Awakening (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. War Emblem (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Gajabo Grande (S. Imran), Authentic Bell (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former better. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/54, 600/39. In fine trim. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

